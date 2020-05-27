LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (“Tinley” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and provide revenue guidance on the 3-month period ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1/2020”).
Highlights:
Tinley’s flagship bottling facility in Long Beach, California represented the majority of the Company’s expenditures in fiscal 2019 as well as the installation of a Phase 2 bottling line, which is now slated for installation in an expansion territory outside California, and the addition of transportation vehicles to support marketing and distribution of its products in California. The Phase 3 facility in Long Beach is now largely complete, and it is progressing through final building inspections with the City of Long Beach and State regulators.
Simultaneous to the Long Beach buildout, the Company began building revenue via production at a Phase 2 bottling line, which was also built in 2019. Significant revenue growth began in Q4, 2019, and the Company expects to approximately double its 2019 annual revenue in Q1/2020. With this added scale, the Company’s gross margin is expected to turn positive and be in excess of 40%. The Company believes this growth is attributable to (1) the winning of the #1 and #2 awards at the Emerald Cup in December, 2019, (2) the addition of Shelf Life Distributing, (3) enhanced brand awareness and consumer reviews, (4) the launch of the Company’s non-infused “Beckett’s” product line and (5) the cannabis beverage category becoming the second-fastest-growing category in the cannabis industry, which occurred at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, this level of revenue growth was achieved despite the closure of one of the Company’s key distributors. The inventory in this distributor’s possession represented a potential of up to an additional $25,000 of sales.
The Company expects continued growth as its flagship bottling line becomes operational and as its non-infused products launch in 4 additional national and statewide retail chains. The Company is currently in a unique position to provide advance revenue guidance for Q1 given the regulatory relief provided by regulators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left less than one week until the Q1 filing. The Company does not expect to be in a position to provide such advance guidance in absence of such extensions in the future.
Since the start of fiscal 2019, the Company also:
The audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 can be found at the company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
About The Tinley Beverage Company
The Tinley Beverage Company (Santa Monica, California) created the Beckett’s™ Tonics and Beckett’s™ ’27 line of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. It has also created cannabis-infused versions of these products under the Tinley™ Tonics and Tinley™ ’27 brands. The Tinley™ branded cannabis-infused beverages are available in licensed dispensaries and delivery services throughout California; the Beckett’s™-branded non-THC versions will be available in mainstream food, beverage and specialty retailers, as well as on-premises locations, throughout California and elsewhere in the USA. The Company has also built a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing, co-packing and distribution facility in Long Beach, California.
Forward-Looking Statements
NEITHER THE U.S. STOCK MARKET NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.
Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.
For further information on The Tinley Beverage Company, please contact:
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
3435 Ocean Park Blvd. #107
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 507-9146
info@drinktinley.com
Twitter: @drinktinley
Instagram: @tinleybeverage
www.drinktinley.com
CSE:TNY OTCQX:TNYBF
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Tinley Bev Co logo_light.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: