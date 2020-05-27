LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SIVA Enterprises (“SIVA”), a national full-service cannabis consulting and business development firm with over a decade of experience, announced today the re-opening of its office with modifications and the implementation of enhanced safety and sanitation measures as per the guidelines of leading public health and regulatory agencies. The Company will also be releasing a breadth of detailed guidance documents and insight into the most pressing issues in the cannabis industry in the coming weeks.



Avis Bulbulyan, CEO of SIVA Enterprises, has released the statement below:

“To our valued clients, colleagues, and the cannabis industry we serve:

After much consideration and after speaking with my team, I have made the decision to begin the reopening process at SIVA and begin the transition back to business operations. As we begin to return to normal business operations and bring our employees back to work, our in-person office hours will be limited and in-person meetings will be by appointment only. With the exception of in-person office meetings, we will be available during normal business hours for calls and online video meetings such as Zoom.

For the near future and until the general social distancing guidelines are lifted, SIVA will be taking every precaution available to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our employees and our clients. This includes temperature checks, hand sanitizers, face masks, and common sense. We will have the CDC guidelines in the front reception area when you enter for additional information on what you can do to limit your exposure.

As general guidelines and stay at home orders are lifted over the next couple of months and as businesses begin to pick up the pieces to rebuild, now more than ever, it is critical that the cannabis industry refocuses its efforts and comes out of this situation with a renewed sense of purpose, determination and resolve.

As individuals, as companies, and as an industry, we have weathered good times and bad, have had our ups and downs, and experienced everything in between. The cannabis industry can leverage the current circumstances to come out on the other side stronger and more unified than when the pandemic began.

We will get through this and our industry will be better because of it. Our responsibilities now as a collective industry is to mitigate our damages and to prepare for the next wave expected in a handful of months from now. The first time we were caught off guard. It would be foolish to not be prepared the 2nd time.

Make no mistake about it, COVID-19 is very real. The initial response to the pandemic undoubtedly saved many lives. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was much that was not known. Today still, there remains much to be learned before this virus can be eliminated, or at a minimum reasonably contained with vaccines.

What we don’t know, should not take away from what we do know. The reality of the situation is that a vaccine is not going to be available anytime soon and many more will die from COVID-19 in the coming months, possibly even the years to come.

One life lost is one life too many and my heart goes out to those families who have tragically lost family and friends to COVID-19. As a society, we cannot abdicate our responsibilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The sobering truth is that those lives lost directly to COVID-19 are not the only lives that have been lost. Many lives have been lost as a result of suicide, mental health, overdose, domestic violence, and other tragic circumstances directly related to the continued quarantine and closure of our businesses. The true consequences of our current circumstances will be felt in the months and years to come.

As individuals, we have a duty to do our part in these trying times rather than be spectators on the sidelines. Like many, I believe that change is coming to the many different aspects of our lives. Perhaps more than any other aspect, I believe social change will be one of the more significant changes to come. Our social state has become a reflection of our psychological state and change is much needed. The proper strategy for social change is for everyone to remain within their domain of competence.

As an industry, nearly all of us were left out of any assistance or support. As businesses no different than any other business, we’ve been forced to fail while our protections during a pandemic have been stripped away by our elected officials reaching beyond their domain of competence while assuming authority they don’t have.

With the conversation about flattening the curve having all but disappeared, the health care and hospital systems having been stabilized, and our understanding of the situation much better understood, it has come time for us to do our part.

During the stay-at-home order, we have been working on restructuring SIVA to better prepare for the future and to better support our community. As the order is gradually lifted and the reopening of the economy unfolds, we will be releasing several detailed guidance documents and insight into the most pressing issues in our industry. These reports will be distributed through our SIVA company newsletter beginning next week and over the next several and include the following topics:

Social Equity

State of the industry in Los Angeles

Multi State Operators (MSO)

State of Industry Associations

Federal Legalization

As we come out of the lockdown and begin to prepare for what’s next, there is a tremendous amount we can do to support this country’s recovery efforts. Despite the limited regulatory acceptance, we represent over 250,000 well-paying middle-class jobs. We represent billions in tax revenues and we represent votes. We are essential, not expendable.”

