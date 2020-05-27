NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today reported financial, corporate and operational highlights for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Cash on hand at March 31, 2020 was US$60.1 million (A$97.3 million) and in May 2020, pro forma cash on hand was approximately US$150 million (A$235 million) after adjusting for a US$90 million (A$138 million) capital raise.



Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: “This past quarter has underscored the value of our lead product candidate remestemcel-L and the experience we have gained in its use over recent years in patients with severe cytokine release syndromes.

“Our Biologics License Application for marketing approval of RYONCILTM (remestemcel-L) in children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease is currently under priority review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and we hope to be able to make the product available to patients suffering with this life-threatening inflammatory condition during 2020. We are also proud to be developing remestemcel-L as a potential very important therapy in the battle against COVID-19. A Phase 3 randomized controlled trial in the United States is underway to confirm the remarkable pilot data from compassionate use of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 infected patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and to definitively determine whether this product candidate can contribute meaningfully to this urgent, unmet medical need.”

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months of FY2020 Compared with the Nine Months of FY2019:

113% increase in revenues to US$31.5 million, compared with US$14.8 million, comprising:



o 81% growth in royalty revenues to US$5.9 million from sales of TEMCELL HS Inj.®1 by Mesoblast’s licensee for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in Japan, compared with US$3.3 million.



o 127% increase in milestone revenues to US$25.0 million from strategic partnerships compared to US$11.0 million.

34% reduction in loss after tax (US$45.3 million compared with US$69.1 million) driven by:



o 113% increase in total revenues



o 15% decrease in research and development spend (US$40.9 million compared with US$48.4 million)

Cash on hand at March 31, 2020 was US$60.1 million

Pro forma cash on hand is approximately US$150 million, with the additional US$90 million capital raised in May 2020



Up to an additional US$67.5 million may be available through existing financing facilities and strategic partnerships over next 12 months



Capital will be used for the:



o commercial launch of RYONCIL for acute GVHD



o scale-up of manufacturing for projected increase in capacity requirements for maturing pipeline, including GVHD label extensions and COVID-19 ARDS



o clinical programs supporting label extension strategies and regulatory approvals of Phase 3 assets.



Operational and Corporate Highlights for the Nine Months of FY2020:



The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for priority review the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) to seek approval of its lead allogeneic cell therapy remestemcel-L 2 for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children under the brand name RYONCIL TM . 3





for steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children under the brand name RYONCIL . The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of September 30, 2020, and if approved, Mesoblast will make RYONCIL immediately available in the United States.



Mesoblast continues to build a targeted commercial team and inventory for potential launch of RYONCIL in the United States, with the continued increase in revenues from sales of TEMCELL in Japan informing the projected uptake of RYONCIL.



Based on the extensive safety and efficacy data for remestemcel-L in SR-aGVHD and similar cytokine release in both SR-aGVHD and ARDS, Mesoblast submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for use of remestemcel-L in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe ARDS caused by COVID-19, which was cleared by the FDA.





Promising results were seen with remestemcel-L under FDA-sanctioned emergency compassionate use in COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe ARDS, where nine of 12 ventilator-dependent patients were able to come off ventilators within a median of 10 days and were discharged from hospital.





On the back of these results, a 300-patient Phase 3 randomized controlled trial in patients with moderate to severe ARDS from COVID-19 was initiated in up to 30 sites across North America, with planned interim analyses that may result in stopping the trial early for efficacy or futility.



Results from 70 patients with end-stage ischemic heart failure and a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), a sub-study of 159 patients randomized to either Revascor® or saline, were presented at the 2020 American College of Cardiology Virtual Scientific Sessions, and showed a beneficial effect on LVAD weaning, hospital readmissions for heart failure, and major mucosal bleeding events.

In the Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of Revascor for advanced heart failure, final study visits for all surviving patients have been completed, ongoing quality review of all data is being completed at the study sites, with a data readout planned for mid-2020.





Mesoblast continues to collaborate with Grünenthal on the clinical protocol for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in Europe for MPC-06-ID in chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease, with the results of this and the US Phase 3 trial expected to support both FDA and European Medicines Agency regulatory approvals.

Major Operational Milestones for the Next 12 Months

Remestemcel-L for SR-aGVHD and Other Inflammatory Diseases

FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for RYONCIL in the treatment of pediatric SR-aGVHD of September 30, 2020



If approved, US launch of RYONCIL planned for Q4 2020





Execute lifecycle extension strategy with investigator-initiated and sponsored clinical trials for pediatric and adult systemic inflammatory diseases.

Remestemcel-L for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19



Complete recruitment of Phase 3 trial



Interim analyses planned which could result in stopping the trial early for efficacy or futility. First interim analysis when 30% of patients reach the primary endpoint



Expansion into additional causes of ARDS including influenza and bacterial infection



Establish strategic partnerships for manufacturing and commercialization.4

REVASCOR for Advanced and End-Stage Heart Failure

In the Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of Revascor for advanced heart failure, final study visits for all surviving patients have been completed, ongoing quality review of all data is being completed at the study sites, with a data readout planned for mid-2020





Initiate confirmatory trial in ischemic end-stage heart failure patients.

MPC-06-ID for Chronic Low Back Pain



In the Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease, final study visits for all patients have been completed, ongoing quality review of all data is being completed at the study sites, with a data readout planned for mid-2020

Work together with Grünenthal to complete clinical protocol design, obtain regulatory input, and receive clearance from European regulatory authorities to begin European Phase 3 trial.

Manufacturing

Scale up of manufacturing to meet projected increase in capacity requirements for maturing pipeline, including GVHD label extensions and COVID-19 ARDS





Implement proprietary xeno-free technologies to increase yields and output





Plan for long-term move to 3D bioreactors to reduce labor and improve manufacturing efficiencies

Lead Program Updates



RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) for Steroid-refractory Acute GVHD in Children

The FDA has accepted for priority review the BLA for RYONCIL under the product candidate’s existing Fast Track designation. If approved, this product is expected to be launched in the US in Q4 2020.



Three peer-reviewed articles on distinct clinical trials of RYONCIL for the treatment of acute GVHD were published in the May issue of Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, the official publication of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy.



Results from these three trials show a consistent pattern of safety and efficacy for RYONCIL (remestemcel-L) in patients with the greatest levels of inflammation and the most severe grades of acute GVHD. These clinical outcomes provide a compelling rationale for use of remestemcel-L in children and adults with other conditions associated with severe inflammation and cytokine release, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and systemic vascular manifestations of COVID-19 infection.

Remestemcel-L for COVID-19 ARDS

During the period March-April 2020, 12 ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe COVID-19 ARDS were treated with two infusions of remestemcel-L within the first five days under emergency compassionate use at New York City’s Mt Sinai hospital. Nine patients successfully came off ventilator support at a median of 10 days and were discharged from hospital.



These results contrast with only 9% of ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients being able to come off ventilators with standard of care treatment at two major referral hospital networks in New York during the same time period. This compassionate use treatment experience has informed the design of the clinical protocol for the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 moderate/severe ARDS patients in Northern America. 5-6



First patients have been dosed in the Phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trial in the United States of remestemcel-L in COVID-19 infected patients with moderate to severe ARDS on ventilator support. Enrollment is underway in up to 30 leading medical centers across North America and is expected to complete within three to four months, with interim analyses planned which could result in stopping the trial early for efficacy or futility.





The trial will randomize up to 300 ventilator-dependent patients in intensive care units to either remestemcel-L or placebo (1:1) on top of maximal care, in line with specific guidance provided by the FDA for robust statistical analysis. The primary endpoint is all-cause mortality within 30 days of randomization, with the key secondary endpoint being the number of days alive and off mechanical support.

REVASCOR for Advanced and End-stage Heart Failure

Results of 70 patients with end-stage ischemic heart failure and a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), from 159 patients randomized to either Revascor ® or saline, were presented at the 2020 American College of Cardiology Virtual Scientific Sessions, and showed a beneficial effect on LVAD weaning, hospital readmissions for heart failure, and major mucosal bleeding events. The trial’s independent investigators concluded that these findings may reflect the effect of Revascor on angiogenesis, inflammation and endothelial dysfunction, and warranted further clinical research. End-stage ischemic heart failure patients with LVADs are older and have co-morbidities such as diabetes, thereby closely resembling the majority of patients in the 566-patient Phase 3 trial for advanced heart failure. The full results from these 70 patients will be published in a peer-reviewed journal.





or saline, were presented at the 2020 American College of Cardiology Virtual Scientific Sessions, and showed a beneficial effect on LVAD weaning, hospital readmissions for heart failure, and major mucosal bleeding events. The trial’s independent investigators concluded that these findings may reflect the effect of Revascor on angiogenesis, inflammation and endothelial dysfunction, and warranted further clinical research. End-stage ischemic heart failure patients with LVADs are older and have co-morbidities such as diabetes, thereby closely resembling the majority of patients in the 566-patient Phase 3 trial for advanced heart failure. The full results from these 70 patients will be published in a peer-reviewed journal. Final study visits for all patients enrolled in the 566-patient Phase 3 randomized controlled trial of Revascor for advanced heart failure have been completed, ongoing quality review of all data is being completed at the study sites, and data readout is planned for mid-2020.





Mesoblast and the International Center for Health Outcomes Innovation Research (InCHOIR) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York have agreed on a clinical protocol for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial of REVASCOR in the treatment of patients with end-stage ischemic heart failure and a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), in line with FDA guidance. This product is being developed for these patients under existing FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Orphan Drug Designations.

MPC-06-ID for Chronic Low Back Pain

Final study visits for all patients have been completed in the Phase 3 trial with ongoing quality review of all data being completed at the study sites. More than 400 patients were randomized in this United States trial, with a data readout planned for mid-2020.





Grünenthal and Mesoblast continue to collaborate on the clinical protocol for a confirmatory Phase 3 trial in Europe, with the results of the two Phase 3 trials expected to support both FDA and European Medicines Agency regulatory approvals for MPC-06-ID in chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 (nine months of FY2020):

Loss after tax reduced by US$23.7 million to US$45.3 million for the nine months of FY2020 compared to US$69.1 million for the nine months of FY2019 as detailed below:

Revenues increased US$16.7 million to US$31.5 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared to US$14.8 million for the nine months of FY2019.



o Milestone revenue increased by US$14.0 million due to the up-front milestone payment of US$15.0 million received for the strategic partnership with Grünenthal GmbH in the nine months of FY2020. In the nine months of FY2019 we recognized US$1.0 million of cumulative sales milestones for sales of TEMCELL in Japan. Additionally, we recognized US$10.0 million of milestone revenue in the nine months of FY2020 and FY2019 in relation to our partnership with Tasly in China.



o Royalty revenue on sales of TEMCELL in Japan increased US$2.7 million (81%) to US$5.9 million for the nine months of FY2020 compared with US$3.3 million for the nine months of FY2019.

Research and Development expenses decreased by US$7.5 million to US$40.9 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared to US$48.4 million for the nine months of FY2019. This US$7.5 million decrease was due to a reduction in third party costs for our Phase 3 advanced heart failure, chronic low back pain and GVHD clinical trials as enrolment is now complete and activities are decreasing.



expenses decreased by US$7.5 million to US$40.9 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared to US$48.4 million for the nine months of FY2019. This US$7.5 million decrease was due to a reduction in third party costs for our Phase 3 advanced heart failure, chronic low back pain and GVHD clinical trials as enrolment is now complete and activities are decreasing. Manufacturing expenses increased by US$2.5 million to US$15.4 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared to US$12.9 million for the nine months of FY2019 due to increased expenditure on pre-launch inventory for the potential launch of RYONCIL.



expenses increased by US$2.5 million to US$15.4 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared to US$12.9 million for the nine months of FY2019 due to increased expenditure on pre-launch inventory for the potential launch of RYONCIL. Management and Administration expenses increased US$2.0 million to US$18.0 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared with US$16.0 million for the nine months of FY2019.



expenses increased US$2.0 million to US$18.0 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared with US$16.0 million for the nine months of FY2019. Finance Costs for our borrowing arrangements with Hercules and NovaQuest were US$9.8 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared to US$7.9 million for the nine months of FY2019, an increase of US$1.9 million.



for our borrowing arrangements with Hercules and NovaQuest were US$9.8 million for the nine months of FY2020, compared to US$7.9 million for the nine months of FY2019, an increase of US$1.9 million. Income tax benefit increased by US$0.4 million to US$6.2 million in the nine months of FY2020, compared with US$5.8 million in the nine months of FY2019 in relation to deferred tax liabilities recognized on the balance sheet during the period.

Additional components of loss after income tax also include movements in other items which did not impact current cash reserves, including fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration for which we recognized a gain on remeasurement of US$1.3 million in the nine months of FY2020 compared to a loss of US$3.4 million in the nine months of FY2019 due to the revaluation of contingent consideration in each relevant period.

The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 8.66 US cents per share for the nine months of FY2020, compared with 14.02 US cents per share for the nine months of FY2019.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (third quarter FY2020):

Loss after tax reduced by US$9.7 million to US$15.3 million for the third quarter FY2020 compared to US$25.0 million for the third quarter FY2019 as detailed below:

Revenues increased US$11.0 million to US$12.2 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared to US$1.2 million for the third quarter FY2019.



o US$10.0 million milestone revenue recognized in the third quarter FY2020 in relation to our partnership with Tasly in China.



o Royalty revenue on sales of TEMCELL in Japan increased US$1.0 million (99%) to US$2.1 million for the third quarter FY2020 compared with US$1.0 million for the third quarter FY2019.



increased US$11.0 million to US$12.2 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared to US$1.2 million for the third quarter FY2019. o US$10.0 million milestone revenue recognized in the third quarter FY2020 in relation to our partnership with Tasly in China. o Royalty revenue on sales of TEMCELL in Japan increased US$1.0 million (99%) to US$2.1 million for the third quarter FY2020 compared with US$1.0 million for the third quarter FY2019. Research and Development expenses of US$14.4 million remained consistent for the third quarter FY2020 compared with the third quarter FY2019.



expenses of US$14.4 million remained consistent for the third quarter FY2020 compared with the third quarter FY2019. Manufacturing expenses increased by US$4.4 million to US$7.6 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared to US$3.2 million for the third quarter FY2019 due to increased expenditure on pre-launch inventory for the potential launch of RYONCIL.



expenses increased by US$4.4 million to US$7.6 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared to US$3.2 million for the third quarter FY2019 due to increased expenditure on pre-launch inventory for the potential launch of RYONCIL. Management and Administration expenses increased US$0.5 million to US$5.7 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared with US$5.2 million for the third quarter FY2019.



expenses increased US$0.5 million to US$5.7 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared with US$5.2 million for the third quarter FY2019. Finance Costs for our borrowing arrangements with Hercules and NovaQuest were US$3.4 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared to US$2.8 million for the third quarter FY2019, an increase of US$0.6 million.



for our borrowing arrangements with Hercules and NovaQuest were US$3.4 million for the third quarter FY2020, compared to US$2.8 million for the third quarter FY2019, an increase of US$0.6 million. Income tax benefit decreased by US$0.3 million to US$1.9 million in the third quarter FY2020, compared with US$2.2 million in the third quarter FY2019 in relation to deferred tax liabilities recognized on the balance sheet during the period.

Additional components of loss after income tax also include movements in other items which did not impact current cash reserves, including fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration for which we recognized a gain on remeasurement of US$2.2 million in the third quarter FY2020 compared to a loss of US$2.7 million in the third quarter FY2019 due to the revaluation of contingent consideration in each relevant period.

The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 2.84 US cents per share for the third quarter FY2020, compared with 5.00 US cents per share for the third quarter FY2019.

Consolidated Income Statement

Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands, except per share amount) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 12,201 1,249 31,455 14,755 Research & development (14,379 ) (14,407 ) (40,922 ) (48,380 ) Manufacturing commercialization (7,612 ) (3,193 ) (15,456 ) (12,910 ) Management and administration (5,730 ) (5,256 ) (17,960 ) (15,998 ) Fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration 2,158 (2,718 ) 1,276 (3,352 ) Other operating income and expenses (442 ) (82 ) (28 ) (1,060 ) Finance costs (3,414 ) (2,768 ) (9,853 ) (7,906 ) Loss before income tax (17,218 ) (27,175 ) (51,488 ) (74,851 ) Income tax benefit 1,955 2,205 6,158 5,778 Loss attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited (15,263 ) (24,970 ) (45,330 ) (69,073 ) Losses per share from continuing operations attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Group: Cents Cents Cents Cents Basic - losses per share (2.84 ) (5.00 ) (8.66 ) (14.02 ) Diluted - losses per share (2.84 ) (5.00 ) (8.66 ) (14.02 )





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, (in U.S. dollars, in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loss for the period (15,263 ) (24,970 ) (45,330 ) (69,073 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 94 85 (551 ) 280 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (361 ) 79 (405 ) (104 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax (267 ) 164 (956 ) 176 Total comprehensive losses attributable to the owners of Mesoblast Limited (15,530 ) (24,806 ) (46,286 ) (68,897 )





Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in U.S. dollars, in thousands) As of

March 31, 2020 As of

June 30, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash & cash equivalents 60,077 50,426 Trade & other receivables 3,001 4,060 Prepayments 6,315 8,036 Total Current Assets 69,393 62,522 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 1,965 826 Right-of-use assets 7,479 — Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,766 2,317 Other non-current assets 3,244 3,324 Intangible assets 581,943 583,126 Total Non-Current Assets 596,397 589,593 Total Assets 665,790 652,115 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 19,478 13,060 Provisions 27,152 7,264 Borrowings 27,000 14,007 Lease liabilities 3,059 — Deferred consideration — 10,000 Total Current Liabilities 76,689 44,331 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred tax liability 4,966 11,124 Provisions 28,109 48,329 Borrowings 59,951 67,279 Lease liabilities 5,762 — Deferred consideration 2,500 — Total Non-Current Liabilities 101,288 126,732 Total Liabilities 177,977 171,063 Net Assets 487,813 481,052 Equity Issued Capital 960,447 910,405 Reserves 43,514 40,638 (Accumulated losses)/retained earnings (516,148 ) (469,991 ) Total Equity 487,813 481,052





