New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379582/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Kidney market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 717 Number of Transplants to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 780.1 Number of Transplants worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Kidney segment will reach a market size of 6 Thousand Number of Transplants by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Organ and Tissue Transplantation market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 10.2 Thousand Number of Transplants in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Organ and Tissue Transplantation market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acelity L.P. Inc.; CryoLife, Inc.; Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH; Exactech, Inc.; Organ Recovery Systems; Organ Transport Systems; Organogenesis, Inc.; XVIVO Perfusion AB





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379582/?utm_source=GNW



ORGAN AND TISSUE TRANSPLANTATION MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Outlook Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis A Review of Organ Donors Worldwide Demand and Supply Imbalance Measures to Address Organ Shortage Cardiac Arrest Death Patients: The Untapped Potential Donors Donation after Circulatory Death - Rife with Ethical Issues Transplantation - Expenditure and Regional Variations Bone Grafts: An Overview Orthopedic Grafts - Regional Market Variations Global Competitor Market Shares Organ and Tissue Transplantation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acelity L.P. Inc. (USA) CryoLife, Inc. (USA) Exactech, Inc. (USA) Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany) Organogenesis, Inc. (USA) Organ Recovery Systems (USA) Organ Transport Systems (USA) XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Combined Organ Transplantation - Gaining Attention Illegal Organ Trafficking - A Risky Proposition Transplant Tourism - Creating Brighter Avenues Graying Population and Chronic Diseases Surge Need for Transplants Optimization Strategies for Organs Catch Attention and Supply- Demand Gap Widens Advent of Innovative Devices Mitigate Chances of Organ Damages Investment Opportunities Rise for Allied Fields as Organ Transplantation Market Grows Shortage of Organs Propels Research on Xenotransplantation A Peek into the Organ Transplant Immunosuppressants Market Market to Come Under Tremendous Pressure Rising Incidences of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Promote Tissue Transplantation Fetal Tissue for Bionic Devices - Assuming Importance LVADs - Gaining Significance for Impending Heart Transplants Synthetic Bone Graft - The Latest Trend Stem Cell Therapies - Expanding the Horizon of Transplantation Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Stem Cell Transplants Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM): Strong Growth but Tough Competition Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Affect Growth Prospects Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market Key Recent Technological Innovations 3-D Bioprinting Preloaded Corneal Tissue Cartridges Lung Perfusion Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Number of Transplants by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Kidney (Organ) World Market by Region/Country in Number of Transplants : 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Kidney (Organ) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Number of Transplants : 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Kidney (Organ) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Liver (Organ) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Number of Transplants : 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Liver (Organ) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Number of Transplants : 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Liver (Organ) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Heart (Organ) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Number of Transplants : 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Heart (Organ) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Number of Transplants : 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Heart (Organ) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Organs (Organ) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Number of Transplants : 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Organs (Organ) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Number of Transplants : 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Organs (Organ) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in the United States by Organ: A Historic Review in Number of Transplants for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Review by Organ in Number of Transplants : 2012-2019 Table 21: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organ for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Growth Prospects in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in China in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market by Organ: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Demand Scenario in Number of Transplants by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Number of Transplants by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020-2027 Table 32: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Europe in Number of Transplants by Organ: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in France by Organ: Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Scenario in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Growth Prospects in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market by Organ: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2

to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Review by Organ in Number of Transplants : 2012-2019 Table 48: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organ for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Russia by Organ: A Historic Review in Number of Transplants for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020-2027 Table 53: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Rest of Europe in Number of Transplants by Organ: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Number of Transplants by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Asia-Pacific by Organ: Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Scenario in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2

to 2027 Table 65: Indian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Review by Organ in Number of Transplants : 2012-2019 Table 66: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organ for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 69: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Trends by Region/Country in Number of Transplants : 2020-2027 Table 74: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Latin America in Number of Transplants by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Growth Prospects in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market by Organ: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020-2027 Table 80: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Argentina in Number of Transplants by Organ: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Brazil by Organ: Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Scenario in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Rest of Latin America by Organ: A Historic Review in Number of Transplants for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Number of Transplants : 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market by Organ in Number of Transplants : 2012-2019 Table 96: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organ for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Organ and Tissue Transplantation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Analysis by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020-2027 Table 101: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Israel in Number of Transplants by Organ: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Growth Prospects in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market by Organ: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 108: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Organ and Tissue Transplantation Historic Market Analysis in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Estimates and Projections in Number of Transplants by Organ: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market in Africa by Organ: A Historic Review in Number of Transplants for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Share Breakdown by Organ: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 19

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001