Selbyville, Delaware, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building panels market was valued at USD 192.71 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 312.05 billion by 2026, while increasing at a rate of 6.21 per cent through 2026. One of the predominant reasons supporting the growth of this market is the expanding construction industry as these panels have been offering comparatively less expensive processes, and highly economical and accurate housing solutions.

Additionally, the document also offers a holistic view on vivid segments that the market has been divided into. As per the report, the market is bifurcated in types, applications, end-users, materials, regions, and an expansive competitive landscape and includes the elaborative details on individual market shares and sizes, current and projected growth rates, technological advancements, and much more.

In fact, according to a report put forth by Oldcastle on North American Construction in 2018, Canadian construction rose by 4 per cent in 2018 which was primarily led by non-building (7%) and non-residential (5%) construction. In line with this, the construction sector of the U.S had witnessed an upsurge of 5 per cent in 2018.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2450557/

Besides, mounting government investments to promote infrastructure has also been claimed to produce a demand spurt for building panels owing to its use as a decorative and smooth shadow line and creating an exceptional architectural effect with semi-concealed fasteners.

Building panels are built out of distinguished materials like wood, concrete, and several others and are basically used to construct internal as well as external features of a building or any structure. These panels offer high impact strength and are equipped with a coating that secures it against fading from UV sources.

Advent of SIPs (structure insulated panels) have also established umpteen avenues for the market players as these are considered to be an appropriate choice for enclosure assembly to achieve goals of developing affordable housing solutions. SIPs slow down the transfer of air, heat, and vapor through the assembly built. However, gradual economic downfall is estimated to hinder the growth of building panels market in the near future.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-building-panels-market-size-research

Regional landscape:

In terms of the geographical aspects, the overall building panels industry is diversified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Of these, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a considerable revenue share in the market given the increasing construction activities, high economic affluence, increasing population count, and rising infrastructural developments in both urban and semi-urban economies of the region.

Building Panels Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Concrete Panels

Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

Wood Panels

Building Panels Market Application Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Residential

Non-Residential

Building Panels Market Raw Material Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Concrete

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Silica

Building Panels Market End-User Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Floors & Roofs

Walls

Columns & Beams

Staircases

Building Panels Market Region Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Building Panels Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD million, 2016-2026)

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Lafarge S.A.

Huntsman International LLC

Dow Corning Corporation

Armstrong World Industries, Inc

BMC Stock Holding, Inc

ATAS International, Inc

Mueller Inc

LG Hausys Ltd.

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion )

1.2.1. Building Panels Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion )

1.2.2. Building Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion )

1.2.3. Building Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion )

1.2.4. Building Panels Market, by Raw Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion )

1.2.5. Building Panels Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion )

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Building Panels Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Building Panels Market Dynamics

3.1. Building Panels Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Building Panels Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Building Panels Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Building Panels Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Building Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion )

5.4. Building Panels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Concrete Panels

5.4.2. Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

5.4.3. Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

5.4.4. Wood Panels

Chapter 6. Global Building Panels Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Building Panels Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Building Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion )

6.4. Building Panels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Residential

6.4.2. Non-Residential

Chapter 7. Global Building Panels Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Building Panels Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Building Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion )

7.4. Building Panels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Floors & Roofs

7.4.2. Walls

7.4.3. Columns & Beams

7.4.4. Staircases

Chapter 8. Global Building Panels Market, by Raw Material

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Building Panels Market by Raw Material, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Building Panels Market Estimates & Forecasts by Raw Material 2016-2026

8.4. Building Panels Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Concrete

8.4.2. Plastic

8.4.3. Metal

8.4.4. Wood

8.4.5. Silica

Chapter 9. Global Building Panels Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Size, Share & Forecast to 2024

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% to 2024; as per new research report. Rapid industrialization coupled with cold storage industry expansion are driving the metal structural insulation panels market. Expanding frozen & processed foods demand owing to busy lifestyle, changing food preferences, and ease in cooking is escalating the demand for cold storage applications. According to Global Cold Chain Alliance (GGCA), the global cold storage capacity has increased to 616 million m3 in 2018.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com