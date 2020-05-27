DALLAS, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, May 27 by OrgHarvest, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ORGH), please note that some details regarding the participants involved in the share transfer were incorrectly stated. The corrected release follows:



OrgHarvest Inc., (OTCMKTS: ORGH) (“OrgHarvest” or the “Company”), a family of brands offering superior products from a new generation of innovators, today announces that a stock transfer agreement, effective Nov. 22, 2019, has been completed. The transfer will allow for the rapid expansion of OrgHarvest, with an emphasis on superior ingredients for consumer products.

Through the transfer, OrgHarvest has received 2,275,000 shares of Zona Energy Inc. common stock from First Seed International and other participants. First Seed International, Inc. and the transferring parties are shareholders in Zona Energy Inc., a Texas corporation.

“We are very happy to be able to complete this agreement in our expected timeframe, given the global pandemic,” stated J. Larry Cantrell, president and chief executive officer of OrgHarvest Inc. “As we move forward in a changed world, our business strategy has never been more relevant – to provide superior ingredients for innovative beauty and health/wellness products for consumers around the globe.”

“OrgHarvest recognized the opportunity surrounding the many beneficial components of hemp,” continued Cantrell. “The 2018 Farm Bill opened up the hemp market but with lack of controls. What resulted was a marketplace of unstable hemp genetics, which called into question the safety and efficacy of consumer products.”

Cantrell elaborated, “Our exclusive agreement with First Seed allows us to create an acquisition and transparency template for ingredients, which is now being applied to personal care products. OrgHarvest will be able to address the new product transparency concerns while bringing innovative brands to the global marketplace.”

OrgHarvest was established to provide innovative brands with the financial, operational and marketing infrastructure and expertise to significantly grow market share throughout the global marketplace. Brands acquired by the Company offer excellent products and vision while OrgHarvest provides the support. This is in keeping with OrgHarvest’s motto: “We make good brands great.”

To learn more about OrgHarvest, please visit our website at https://orgharvest.us/.

About OrgHarvest, Inc.

OrgHarvest Inc. (OTCMKTS: ORGH), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a family of brands offering innovative beauty, health and wellness solutions – roughly a USD $9 trillion global market. We provide premium branded packaged goods to global consumers within beauty, health and wellness markets. We sell our products through mass merchandisers, e-commerce channels and a variety of retail stores. Our mission is to make good brands great. For more information, visit www.orgharvest.us. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

