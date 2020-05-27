New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Radars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361259/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Airborne market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$18.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$22.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Airborne segment will reach a market size of US$222.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Military Radars market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$381.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Military Radars market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Applied Radar, Inc.; BAE Systems plc; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Harris Corporation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Indra Sistemas, S.A.; Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.; Leonardo DRS; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; Reutech Radar Systems; Rockwell Collins; Saab Group; Telephonics Corporation; Terma A/S; Thales Group





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Missile Guidance: A Key Application Area of Military Radars Recent Market Activity Radars: The Most Important Warfare Technology of the 20th and 21st Century Asia & the Middle East Will Continue to Remain Long-Term Driving Forces for Growth in Military Spending Focus on Building Military Strength to Manage Unsettled Borders to Benefit Proactive Radar Based Warfare Strategies & Techniques Radar Based Navigation of Military Unmanned Vehicles Grows in Popularity and Importance Cognitive Capability Powers Electronic Warfare Solutions Target Recognition and Tracking Algorithms in Radar Applications Hard to Detect and Low Power Ultra-wideband Technology Primarily Intended for Military Applications Compressive Sensing Approach Provides Accurate Waveform Representation with Reduced Data Samples Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Importance of Radars Grows in Military Surveillance & Reconnaissance Applications Military Radars Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Quick Review of Major Trends & Drivers Defense Spending Growth Shifts From Developed to Emerging Countries Growing Security Threats & International Border Tensions Provide the Foundation for Future Growth in the Market Smart Military & Increasing Use of IT in Military Operations Expands the Role of Radars Strengthening Global Recovery: A Positive Sign for Stable Defense Spending Growth Radar Technology Innovation to Spur Growth in the Market Anti-Radar Materials: A Threat to Radar Systems Cognitive Radar: The Emerging Future of Intelligent Military Radar International Military Modernization Efforts to Spur Growth Potential Advancements in Radar Technology to Benefit Market Growth Through-the-wall Radar Imaging Provides Situational Awareness with High Resolution Imaging as the Battlefield Spreads to Urban Areas Separation of Transmitter and Receiver in Bistatic and Multistatic Radar Systems Reduces Sensitivity to Stealth Technology Multiple and Small Antennas Gain Significance in Military Applications Signal Processing Enables Radar Systems to Meet Increasing Bandwidth and Performance Requirements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 66

