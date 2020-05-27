New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Inkjet Heads Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336789/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Commercial & Industrial market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$295.2 Thousand to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$954 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Commercial & Industrial segment will reach a market size of US$29.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the MEMS Inkjet Heads market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 2.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing MEMS Inkjet Heads market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Canon Inc.; Eastman Kodak Company; FUJIFILM Dimatix Inc.; FUNAI Electric Co. Ltd.; HP Development Company L.P.; Konica Minolta Inc.; Kyocera Corporation; Memjet Technology; Ricoh Printing Systems America Inc.; Seiko Epson Corporation; SII Printek Inc.; Toshiba TEC Corporation; Trident Industrial Inkjet; Xaar plc





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336789/?utm_source=GNW



MEMS INKJET HEADS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

MEMS Inkjet Print Heads: Enabling Enhanced Quality, Speed, Durability, Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility in Digital Printing US Dominates MEMS Inkjet Heads Market, while Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth Consumer Applications Dominate, Underpenetrated Commercial & Industrial Applications to Offer Growth Potential Thermal MEMS Inkjet Heads Continue to Lead Recent Market Activity MEMS Inkjet Print Heads Revolutionize the Digital Printing Landscape MEMS Technology: Powering Fabrication of Miniature Devices Despite Losing Share in the Overall MEMS Market, Newer Applications Continue to Sustain Growth in the Near Term Growing Prominence of Inkjet Printheads in Printed Electronics Benefit Market Expansion Si MEMS Printheads Gains Popularity for Creating Industrial Piezo Printheads Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares MEMS Inkjet Heads Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canon, Inc. (Japan) Eastman Kodak Company (USA) FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. (USA) FUNAI Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) HP Development Company, L.P. (USA) Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan) Kyocera Corporation (Japan) Memjet Technology (USA) Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. (USA) Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan) SII Printek Inc. (Japan) Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan) Trident Industrial Inkjet (USA) Xaar plc (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Applications & Economic Benefits Drive Market Adoption Key Inkjet Printing Applications: List of Applications in Various End-use Categories Major Benefits of Inkjet Technology in a Nutshell Benefits of Inkjet Technology for PCB Processing Increasing Adoption of Print Heads in Digital Textile Printing Industry: A Strong Growth Driver Major Inkjet Technologies in Textile Printing CIJ Systems DoD Systems Growing Demand for POD Services - An Opportunity for MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to Market Growth Replacement of Disposable Inkjet Heads with Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads Augurs Well for the Market Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption Inability to Replace Existing Process: A Major Hindrance

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: MEMS Inkjet Heads Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: MEMS Inkjet Heads Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Commercial & Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Consumer (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Consumer (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Consumer (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 10: United States MEMS Inkjet Heads Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 12: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 15: Canadian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Japanese MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 18: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Demand for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 21: Chinese MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European MEMS Inkjet Heads Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: European MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: European MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: European MEMS Inkjet Heads Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 26: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 28: MEMS Inkjet Heads Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 29: French MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 30: French MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 31: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: German MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 34: Italian Demand for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Italian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: United Kingdom MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 40: Spanish MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 42: Spanish MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 43: Russian MEMS Inkjet Heads Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 45: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 46: Rest of Europe MEMS Inkjet Heads Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 47: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Rest of Europe MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 49: Asia-Pacific MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Asia-Pacific MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: MEMS Inkjet Heads Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 55: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Australian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 58: Indian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 60: Indian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 61: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: South Korean MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 67: Latin American MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 68: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Latin American MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Latin American Demand for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 73: Argentinean MEMS Inkjet Heads Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 74: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Argentinean MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 76: MEMS Inkjet Heads Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 77: Brazilian MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Brazilian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 79: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Mexican MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Rest of Latin America MEMS Inkjet Heads Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 84: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 85: The Middle East MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 86: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 87: The Middle East MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: The Middle East MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Iranian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 94: Israeli MEMS Inkjet Heads Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 95: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Israeli MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for MEMS Inkjet Heads in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 99: Saudi Arabian MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 100: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: United Arab Emirates MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 103: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Rest of Middle East MEMS Inkjet Heads Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 106: African MEMS Inkjet Heads Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: MEMS Inkjet Heads Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 108: MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 23

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001