New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205326/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Brake Pads market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Brake Pads segment will reach a market size of US$179.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$108.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABS Friction Inc.; Advics Co. Ltd.; Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC; Fras-Le S.A.; Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd.; Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co. Ltd.; Nisshinbo Brake Inc.; Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; TMD Friction Holdings GmbH; ZF Friedrichshafen AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205326/?utm_source=GNW



AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET BRAKE FRICTION PARTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Brake Friction Parts - A Rudimentary Overview Recent Market Activity Aftermarket - A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts Market Northbound Trajectory in Automotive Aftermarket Industry Creates Conducive Environment A Snapshot of Automobile Parts & Components Intended for OEM & Aftermarket Applications Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects: A Review Customers' Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts Prevalence of Counterfeit Components Sustained Emphasis on Equipping Vehicles with Durable OEM Parts & Components Eddy Current Brake Systems Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABS Friction Inc. (Canada) ADVICS CO., LTD. (Japan) Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) Continental AG (Germany) Delphi Technologies (UK) Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. (China) Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC (USA) Fras-Le S.A. (Brazil) Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan) Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan) Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan) Nisshinbo Brake Inc. (Japan) TMD Friction Holdings GmbH (Germany) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for Replacements Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Outsourcing - A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes - Augurs Well for Brake Pads Market Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Widen Scope and Span Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum Brakes Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for Brake Friction Parts Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for Brake Friction Products Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced Automobile Brake Friction parts Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete Phase Out Emphasis on Curbing Road Accidents Widens Demand Favorable Socio-Economic Trends Favoring Automotive Industry Generate Parallel Opportunities for Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Evolving Transportation Needs of Ballooning Urban Population Growing Financial Strength of Middle Class Consumer Segment Stable Economic Scenario

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Brake Pads (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Brake Pads (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Brake Pads (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Brake Shoes (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Brake Shoes (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Brake Shoes (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Passenger Cars (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Passenger Cars (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Passenger Cars (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Commercial Vehicles (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Commercial Vehicles (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Commercial Vehicles (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: United States Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 27: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 28: Canadian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Japanese Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Japanese Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 47: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 50: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 52: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: French Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 56: French Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 58: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: German Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 64: Italian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Italian Demand for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 SPAIN Table 76: Spanish Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Spanish Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 78: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Spanish Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 81: Spanish Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 82: Russian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2

to 2027 Table 83: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 84: Russian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Russian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 88: Rest of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 89: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 92: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 103: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Australian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Australian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Australian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 109: Indian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Indian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 111: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Indian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 114: Indian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 115: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: South Korean Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 117: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: South Korean Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 120: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 127: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 128: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Latin American Demand for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 136: Argentinean Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 137: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Argentinean Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 140: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 142: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Brazilian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 144: Brazilian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 148: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Mexican Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 150: Mexican Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Mexican Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 153: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 155: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 158: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 159: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 160: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 161: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 162: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 165: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 169: Iranian Market for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 171: Iranian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Iranian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 174: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 175: Israeli Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 176: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Israeli Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Israeli Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 179: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Israeli Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 187: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 193: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 199: African Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2

to 2027 Table 200: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 201: African Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: African Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 204: Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 114

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205326/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001