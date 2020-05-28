New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205324/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$619.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$596.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft segment will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Commercial Aircraft Leasing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Commercial Aircraft Leasing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AerCap Holdings N.V.; ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP; Aviation Capital Group Corp.; Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd; BCI Aircraft Leasing Inc.; BOC Aviation Limited; Boeing Capital Corporation; Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.; GE Capital Aviation Services; Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services; SMBC Aviation Capital





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview Recent Market Activity Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude Opportunity Indicator Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft Conserving Capital Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance Tax Benefits Serving Immediate Operational Needs Risk Mitigation Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for Aircraft Deliveries Market Overview Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Commercial Aircraft Leasing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland) ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait) Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA) Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland) BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA) BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA) BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore) Boeing Capital Corporation (USA) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE) GE Capital Aviation Services (USA) Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland) SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased Aircraft Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel Opportunity Indicator: Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity, Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market Opportunity Indicator: Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased Freight Aircraft Opportunity Indicator: Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity Fuel Costs - the Major Driver Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High Regional Jets Market - A Review Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases Risks and Challenges High Dependency on Passenger Traffic Payment Defaults Lease Convergence Project Depreciation of Aircraft Value Reclaiming Aircraft Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market Participants

