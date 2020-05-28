New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geosynthetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Geotextiles market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$265.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$252.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Geotextiles segment will reach a market size of US$624.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Geosynthetics market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Geosynthetics market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AGRU America, Inc.; Berry Global, Inc.; CETCO; Fibertex Nonwovens A/S; GSE Environmental, Inc.; Hanes Geo Components; Low & Bonar PLC; Mattex Geosynthetics; NAUE GmbH & Co. KG; Officine Maccaferri SPA; Propex Operating Company, LLC; Raven Industries, Inc.; Tenax Corporation; TenCate Geosynthetics Americas; Tensar International Corporation, Inc.; Thrace-LINQ, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Preface Recent Market Activity Outlook Market Drivers in a Gist Geosynthetics Applications List of Major Applications of Geosynthetics Competitive Scenario Reviving Economy Signals Bright Prospects Regulatory Arena List of Select Standards for Geosynthetics Worldwide Geotextiles - A Major Segment of Geosynthetics Road Construction - A Major End-Use for Nonwoven Geotextile Vendors Focus on Research and Development Geomembranes - The Fastest Growing Segment Global Competitor Market Shares Geosynthetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGRU America, Inc. (USA) Berry Global, Inc. (USA) CETCO (USA) Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark) GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA) Hanes Geo Components (USA) Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland) Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia) NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Officine Maccaferri SpA (Italy) Propex Operating Company, LLC (USA) Raven Industries, Inc. (USA) Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands) TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (USA) Tenax Corporation (USA) Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (USA) Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and Environmental Sustainability Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand for Geomembranes Focus on Innovation Steers Growth Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green Roofs Technology Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards, Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical Textiles

Total Companies Profiled: 98

