VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI) is providing an update on the status of the filing of its audited financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”). The Company continues to work closely with its auditors and intends to file the Annual Filings on or before June 15, 2020, in accordance with the terms of the 45-day extension announced by the British Columbia Securities Commission under BC Instrument 51-515 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (“BCI 51-515”).



In addition, the Company announces that as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it intends to postpone the filing of its quarterly financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Quarterly Filings”). The Company will rely on the exemption in accordance with BCI 51-515 with respect to the Quarterly Filings.

Recent global events pertaining to COVID-19 have impacted the Company’s ability to rely on timely information for its financial reporting obligations. Ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for our workforce is a primary focus for Digihost and we continue to implement and enforce additional precautionary health and safety measures.

The Company ratifies that management and the Company’s insiders remain subject to the Company’s Insider Trading Policy and confirms that there have been no material business developments since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended November 30, 2019, other than those disclosed through news releases.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth oriented blockchain company. As the result of recent equipment purchases the Company has significantly increased its hashrate from 159PH to 208PH, an increase of 31%. The Company’s operating facility is located in Buffalo, New York, with over 70,000 square feet and a 115,000 KVA outdoor substation under a five-year lease and an option to lease additional facility space totalling 240,000 square feet after 3 years. The Company focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions and blockchain software solutions.

