An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Frozen Food market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$213.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$208.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Frozen Food segment will reach a market size of US$445.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Microwave Packaging market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Microwave Packaging market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



MICROWAVE PACKAGING MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Microwave Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation Recent Market Activity Microwave Packaging Market Set for Promising Growth Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth Frozen Foods Lead Microwave Packaging Market, Fresh Foods to Drive Future Growth Microwave Trays: Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Bodes Well for Market Rising Popularity of Smaller Sized Packs Pouch Packaging Formats Gains Finds Favorable for Microwavable Foods Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Aids Market Growth Competitive Scenario Global Competitor Market Shares Microwave Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Packaging Corporation (USA) Ampac Packaging, LLC (USA) Amcor Limited (Australia) Bemis Company, Inc. (USA) Bemis Company, Inc. (USA) Coveris (USA) DNP America, LLC (USA) Graphic Packaging Holding Company (USA) Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland) Inline Packaging LLC (USA) Mullinix Packages, Inc. (USA) Packaging Concepts, Inc. (USA) Printpack, Inc. (USA) SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA) Sealed Air Corporation (USA) Sirane (UK) Silgan Holdings (USA) Sonoco Products Company (USA) Associated Packaging Technologies, Inc. (USA) WestRock Company (USA) Fold-Pak (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on Convenience MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave Packaging Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities Foster Demand Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger on Growth Convenience Muscles Growth Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave Packaging Market Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation in Microwave Packaging Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable Packaging Market Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects Rising Preference for ‘At Home’ Food Consumption Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the “Microwavability" Factor Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging Profiles Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology Advancements in Food Packaging Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microwave Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Microwave Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Frozen Food (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Frozen Food (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Frozen Food (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Fresh Food (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Fresh Food (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Fresh Food (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Shelf-Stable Meals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Shelf-Stable Meals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Shelf-Stable Meals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Microwave Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Microwave Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Microwave Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Microwave Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 21: Canadian Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Japanese Microwave Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 24: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Microwave Packaging Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Microwave Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Microwave Packaging Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Microwave Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Microwave Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 32: Microwave Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Microwave Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Microwave Packaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Microwave Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Microwave Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Microwave Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: United Kingdom Microwave Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Microwave Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Microwave Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 48: Spanish Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Microwave Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Microwave Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 53: Microwave Packaging Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Microwave Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Microwave Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Microwave Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Microwave Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Microwave Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Microwave Packaging Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 66: Indian Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Microwave Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Microwave Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Microwave Packaging Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Microwave Packaging Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Microwave Packaging Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Microwave Packaging Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Microwave Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Microwave Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Microwave Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Microwave Packaging Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Microwave Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Microwave Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Microwave Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Microwave Packaging Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Microwave Packaging Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Iranian Microwave Packaging Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 99: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Microwave Packaging Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: Microwave Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Microwave Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Microwave Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Microwave Packaging Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Microwave Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Microwave Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Microwave Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 83

