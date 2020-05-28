New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300840/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the surgical scalpel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased number of surgeries and use of surgical scalpels in bariatric surgeries. In addition, the popularity of scalpels made of high carbon steel is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surgical scalpel market analysis includes product segment, application segment, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The surgical scalpel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reusable surgical scalpels

• Disposable surgical scalpels



By Application

• General surgeries

• Bariatric surgeries

• Cardiovascular surgeries

• Orthopedic surgeries

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing demand for disposable surgical scalpels as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical scalpel market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of zirconium nitride-coated edge surgical scalpels and growing vendor focus on technological improvements will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our surgical scalpel market covers the following areas:

• Surgical scalpel market sizing

• Surgical scalpel market forecast

• Surgical scalpel market industry analysis





