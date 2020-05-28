New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05273077/?utm_source=GNW

75 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of IR sensors and a shift toward discretionary spending.

The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• IR cameras and sensors

• Remotes



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies an increase in the demand for LWIR and MWIR cameras & sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market covers the following areas:

• Infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market sizing

• Infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market forecast

• Infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market industry analysis





