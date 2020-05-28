New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Frozen Snack Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893166/?utm_source=GNW



- Many consumers are increasingly looking for a convenient frozen snack, which delivers health benefits, tastes good, and offers a healthy snacking experience. Other factors, such as packaging and shelf-life enhancement, are further contributing to the growth opportunities of the frozen snack market.



Key Market Trends

Potato Production Paving way for Frozen Potato Products



According to the Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE), Germans consumed 60.4 kg of potatoes in the fiscal year 2018. Additionally, the federation also revealed that the consumption of freshly cooked potatoes decreased, whereas the consumption of finished potato products, including frozen potato snacks, has increased across the country. Frozen potatoes, mainly frozen fries, chips, and crisps are the most substantial products in terms of production value. Frozen potato fries offer convenience to consumers engaged in busy lifestyles and desire for instant hunger filling. Additionally, the vast array of options in different shapes, sizes, and flavorings further entices the german consumer base. Therefore, the demand for potato-based frozen products is driving the market studied, with a continuous increase in the sales of the products through both retail as well as the foodservice channel.



Pizza holds the Largest Market Share in the Market Studied



Due to the high preference for consumer foods among the natives, the German government is facing a huge challenge, in terms of encouraging the food industry to sell healthier products. The government is actively trying to counteract obesity with education and prevention. However, the interest of the food industry is to be taken into consideration, which is expected to lower the impact of the initiative. Furthermore, in order to cater to the high demand for frozen pizza, global companies are focusing on expanding their distribution networks in the market, while adopting various strategies to strengthen their sales in the potential market.



Competitive Landscape

The market for Germany Frozen snacks is highly competitive, with the presence of various key players operating in the market. The key players include Dr. August Oetker KG, Südzucker AG, and Nestle SA. These key players are adopting the omnichannel distribution strategy, where they tie-up with various online retailers, i.e., third parties to reach a larger consumer base. Additionally, these companies are increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) and to develop products, in line with consumer needs, to expand their presence and maintain their positions in the market.



