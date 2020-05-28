New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Construction Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05865752/?utm_source=GNW



- The construction market has managed to remain stable and present a positive trend in 2016-2017.

- In November 2017, the combined value of the 11,755 active construction projects in the United Arab Emirates has exceeded USD 818.2 billion (around Dh 3 trillion), accounting for 33% of total value and 52% of all construction activity in the GCC region as a whole.

- All active construction projects in the GCC region come out to a staggering USD 2.43 trillion (AED 8.91 trillion). The total value of UAE’s contract awards in 2018 has been USD 31.6 billion till September 2018, while in 2017 it amounted to USD 28.6 billion.

- Currently, Dubai attracts a lot of positive attention, owing to the numerous ongoing infrastructure projects to accommodate the needs of big upcoming events, such as Expo 2020.

- The Expo 2020 has deemed as a substantial boost for the region’s tourism. In that direction, the United Arab Emirates has kicked off large-scale leisure projects, such as new hotels, Dubai South and Dubailand.

- According to the latest data, the total value of major expo-related construction projects reached AED 156 billion (USD 42.5 billion) by the end of March 31, 2018, driven by both public and private sectors.

- A majority of these projects are poised to complete before the expo begins in October 2020, resulting in massive job creation as well. The development of Expo 2020 projects will create a low-level skyline, in comparison to the skyscrapers dominating Northern Dubai.

- In 2017, AED 11 billion worth of contracts were awarded by Expo 2020. The Industry data showed that the total value of the top 10 active projects linked to Expo 2020 exceeded AED 120 billion (USD 32.7 billion) as of March 31, 2018.

- Another trend impacting UAE construction is smart cities. This strategy will be implemented across the UAE with a major focus on Dubai.

- By 2021, the UAE government plans on making Dubai the world’s smartest city. Everything from smart transportation solutions to free, pan-city high-speed Wi-Fi will be implemented to help enhance Dubai’s reputation and investment capabilities.

- About 1,000 government services will be smart-enabled, 2,000 wi-fi hotspots will be installed, and a savings of USD 5.9 billion is expected from Dubai’s new transportation initiatives. This strategy is meant to attract global businesses, tourists, and workers.

- The heavy public investment in infrastructure can eventually stimulate also the private sector and create great momentum for the entire market. This is a decisive step toward the ultimate goal of breaking the total dependency of the Middle East construction market from oil.



Key Market Trends

Commercial Construction ahead of Dubai Expo 2020



Commercial infrastructure will be the clear outperformer within the broader construction sector of the United Arab Emirates in the coming years, as economic diversification gathers pace and the various emirates focus on developing higher-value service industries,



Expo 2020 driving short-term commercial boom: Commercial infrastructure growth will continue to center on Dubai in the short-term, largely due to ongoing construction activity associated with Expo 2020.



In November 2017, Cimolai Rimond Middle East, a joint venture between Cimolai and Rimond, secured a deal to construct Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai. The project is the final major design element of the Expo 2020 site, which will focus around a planned 438-hectare site, the largest ever created for a World Expo.



Located in Jebel Ali, construction at the site is expected to cost between USD 2 billion and USD 4 billion. The site is estimated to feature 180 purpose built pavilions, an underground service rail network and a photovoltaic solar power canopy capable of producing 50% of the site’s power. The work is expected to be completed for 2019.



Commercial Construction Post Dubai Expo 2020



Abu Dhabi aims to sustain long-term growth: In the long-term, investments in Abu Dhabi’s commercial building sector will help to offset an expected decline following the conclusion of Expo 2020. A number of big-ticket commercial projects are moving through the construction pipeline, which will help in sustaining elevated growth rates.



Abu Dhabi’s share of the pipeline is estimated to grow in the coming years, as the government prioritizes efforts to expand the emirate’s economic base beyond oil. Abu Dhabi’s ambitions in the commercial infrastructure space, its government aims to attract 7.9 million tourists annually by 2030 under the auspices of its Abu Dhabi 2030 Plan, up from 4.4 million in 2016. Furthermore, the emirate hopes to expand its retail and office space to 4 million and 7.5 million square meters by 2030, respectively, up from 2.5 million and 1.5 million square meters in 2013.



Competitive Landscape

The UAE construction market is highly competitive, with the presence of major international players. The UAE construction market presents opportunities for growth during the forecast period, which is expected to further drive market competition. With a few players holding a significant share, the market studied has observable levels of consolidation.



