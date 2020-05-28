SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, May 28, 2020, 09:30 EET



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

SSH Communications Security Corporation makes changes to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:

Teemu Tunkelo, Chief Executive Officer

Niklas Nordström, Chief Financial Officer

Jussi Mononen, Chief Commercial Officer

“The new smaller executive management team is more agile than before and can make clearer and faster decisions which is required to ensure the growth and success of SSH,” says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation. “This is the first step in creating a flatter and more nimble organization with clearer accountability and better ability to execute our strategy.”





