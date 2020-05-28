SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, May 28, 2020, 09:30 EET
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM
SSH Communications Security Corporation makes changes to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:
“The new smaller executive management team is more agile than before and can make clearer and faster decisions which is required to ensure the growth and success of SSH,” says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation. “This is the first step in creating a flatter and more nimble organization with clearer accountability and better ability to execute our strategy.”
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.
