Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this research study is to identify and analyze various market trends impacting and influencing the pumps landscape in the oil and gas industry. Oil price volatility, economic uncertainties, trade conflict, and political tensions have severely affected the investment sentiment in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, the increasing concern toward well productivity and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), especially in shale reserves, has caused momentary roadblocks in the upstream activities. In this study, the publisher correlates various political, economic, and technological factors that have a direct impact on the growth of the pumps industry and those that cause a roadblock in pushing order volumes. The sales of pumps is assessed across 3 segments of the oil and gas industry, namely upstream, midstream, and downstream. An in-depth analysis of pumps types that include centrifugal and Positive Displacement (PD) is offered in the study where its impact across regions and the 3 segments of the oil and gas industry is discussed. Furthermore, the competitive assessment of pumps in the oil and gas industry offers insights on the leading market participants and pivotal factors that enable to outperform in this market. Additionally, 5 major growth opportunities are identified for pump manufacturers in the oil and gas industry that will enable to unlock new revenue streams.
This research embraces a specific methodology that includes discussion with the senior management of pump manufacturers both in PD and centrifugal, and oil and gas enterprises and is supported by secondary research.
Research Highlights
This research also discusses the role of disruptive technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and its role in addressing some of the pressing concerns of oil and gas enterprises such as energy efficiency, cutting down operational costs, enhancing production efficiency, and improving profitability. This study discusses the need for new-age pumps that are embedded with smart and intuitive features enabling plant engineers to redefine plant maintenance strategy by enhancing pump efficiency and its consequent impact on the production throughput. Oil and gas companies, known for their conservative approach, are gradually exploring new methods such as digital transformation, to remain competitive and relevant in this cut-throat business environment. This beginning is expected to be witnessed at plant-level assets and particularly support IoT-based pump solutions that are used in critical operation.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Pumps Market in the Oil and Gas Industry
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Pumps Market in the Oil and Gas Industry
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Pumps Market in the Oil and Gas Industry
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
8. Centrifugal Pumps Segment Analysis
9. Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Segment Analysis
10. Regional Analysis - North America
11. Regional Analysis - Europe
12. Regional Analysis - The Middle East and Africa
13. Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific
14. Regional Analysis - Latin America
15. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orkk4f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: