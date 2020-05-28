Oslo, 28 May 2020: Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of 128,876 own shares to employees in connection with share based incentive plans. 102,127 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 99,5904 on 26 and 27 May 2020 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the performance element of the Long Term Incentive program of Schibsted ASA, in which the Adevinta employees participated prior to the demerger effective 10 April 2019. A further description is available in Adevinta’s Annual Report 2019.

After the transactions, Adevinta holds 88,997 own shares.

Please find attached overview of the number of shares allocated and transferred to primary insiders as well as their total holding of shares.

