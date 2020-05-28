Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ice cream and frozen dessert market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 39% of the global ice cream and frozen dessert market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert market.
The global ice cream and frozen dessert market is expected to grow from $94.6 billion in 2019 to $97.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $120.7 billion in 2023.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ice cream and frozen dessert market, and compares it with other markets.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iydfu4
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
