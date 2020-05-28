Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ice cream and frozen dessert market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 39% of the global ice cream and frozen dessert market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ice cream and frozen dessert market.



The global ice cream and frozen dessert market is expected to grow from $94.6 billion in 2019 to $97.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $120.7 billion in 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider ice cream and frozen dessert market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The ice cream and frozen dessert market section of the report gives context. It compares the ice cream and frozen dessert market with other segments of the dairy food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, ice cream and frozen dessert indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Ben & Jerry's

Dean Foods

Dreyer's

Nestle

Kwality

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Characteristics



4. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Product Analysis



5. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Supply Chain



6. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Customer Information



7. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Trends And Strategies



8. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Size And Growth



9. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Regional Analysis



10. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Segmentation



11. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Segments



12. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



14. Western Europe Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



15. Eastern Europe Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



16. North America Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



17. South America Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



18. Middle East Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



19. Africa Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



20. Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert Market



22. Market Background: Dairy Food Market



23. Recommendations



