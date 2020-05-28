Selbyville, Delaware, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on rotary scroll air compressor market which estimates the global market valuation for rotary scroll air compressor will cross US$ 3.5 billion by 2026. Growing demand for residential air conditioning systems driven by rising temperatures will propel the rotary scroll air compressor demand over the forecast timeframe.

The escalating sale of cooling appliances such as refrigerators and air-conditioners due to increasing levels of heat in the environment coupled with improved disposable income especially in emerging economies will directly influence the market for rotary scroll air compressor in the upcoming years. Moreover, the surging need for sterile and contaminant free air throughout production and healthcare facilities in the food & beverage and medical & pharmaceutical industry respectively is projected to augment the rotary scroll compressor market in the forecast timespan. In addition, the recent developments in automotive sector has bolstered the use of rotary scroll air compressors in supercharger engines, which is expected to enhance the rotary scroll air compressor market during the future years.

However, the circulation of COVID-19 is negatively swaying the global economy, this would directly affect the overall product market during the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, the rotary scroll compressor systems are comparatively of higher cost, thereby several consumers tend to rent it rather than purchasing for industrial applications.

According to its lubrication, the market is categorized into oil-free and oil-filled. Oil-filled rotary scroll compressors usually are used across heavy-duty applications in the manufacturing sector. These types of compressors involve regular maintenance and additional care owing to the presence of heavier tools and machinery.

Based on the applications, the rotary scroll air compressor industry is classified into medical & pharmaceutical, home appliances, food & beverage, biotechnology, automotive & transportation, and others. The others application includes commercial printing, semiconductor & electronics, etc. Automotive & transportation segment will exhibit a significant growth over 2.7% CAGR by 2026.

Latin America rotary scroll air compressor market is estimated to cover over 7% in 2019 among the overall market. The improving disposable income and rising urbanization in the developing region will aid in supporting the product market in the near future.

Some major findings of the rotary scroll air compressor market report include:

Growing population along with surge in their disposable income in emerging economies are fueling the commercial and residential air-conditioning systems growth that is likely to bolster the rotary scroll air compressor market size in future.





On the basis of its revenue, oil-free segment covered in 2019 was above 85% revenue share and is likely exhibit considerable growth by 2026.





Medical & pharmaceutical segment is estimated to grow with a CAGR over 3% by 2026 due to the product usage in various medical equipments such as surgical gadgets, diagnostics tools, etc.





Asia Pacific followed by North America is anticipated to dictate the product usage owing to the existence of large number of home appliance manufacturer in the above-mentioned regions.

The prominent competitors in the market are Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, Hitachi, Ingersoll-Rand, Sullair, CompAir, Boge Compressors, Emerson, EMSE, Powerex Inc., Parker Hannifin Ltd., Frank Technologies, Inc., Air Squared, FS Curtis, Ohio Medical Corp., etc.

