To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 28 th of May 2020
Announcement no. 58/2020
Final terms for bonds to be opened 2th of June 2020
On 2th of June 2020, Jyske Realkredit A/S will open new covered bonds (SDO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.
The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed ”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated February 24th, 2020.
Jyske Realkredit’s base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit’s home page jyskerealkredit.com
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
