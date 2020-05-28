Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Drug and Vaccine Pipeline Current Status Report: May 2020 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pipeline report presents the most recent updates on drug candidates and vaccine candidates that will potentially reach the market in the next 2 years.

As of May 2020, the COVID-19 pipeline remains robust with over 150 therapeutic and Vaccine candidates under development. 150 companies including large scale and small scale companies are participating in the development of treatment and vaccination against novel corona virus infected COVID-19.

The report provides complete details of pipeline drugs including the development phase, companies involved, clinical trial developments, and other details. Further, the report also provides COVID-19 drug development history, latest news, and other developments.

Report Snapshot

COVID-19 pipeline comprises of 153 drug candidates under development as of April 2020. The pipeline is characterized by the presence of both large scale companies and small players. Large companies including Novartis, Pfizer, Zydus, Roche, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline continue to invest in treatment options vaccination candidates.

Among pre-clinical and research phase candidates, several companies are looking for partnering with other companies or universities to advance their research studies.

Interleukin 6 inhibitors' is among the most researched types in the pipeline.

Around 77 of 153 candidates are new molecular entities.

Of the 153 drug candidates in development, 10 drug/vaccine candidates advanced to Phase 3 while 13 candidates are in Phase 2. Five candidates are in Phase 1 and 42 candidates are in the preclinical study phase. Further, the number of drug and vaccine candidates in the research study phase stood at 83.

Report Scope

153 drugs and vaccines, 150+ companies covered

New molecular entities identified

Pre-clinical, research, clinical-stage products analyzed

Drug, Mechanism of Action, Phase, Co-Developer, Originator, Synonyms, Route of Administration, New Molecular Entity details provided

Further, Current Status, Drug details, trial details are provided

Latest market and pipeline developments are provided in the report

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Disease Overview

1.2 Pipeline Snapshot

1.3 Pipeline Drugs by Phase

1.4 Pipeline Drugs by New Molecular Entity

1.5 Pipeline Drugs by Mechanism of Action

2 Phase 3 COVID-19 Drug Candidates in Active Development

2.1 AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 Pipeline

2.2 Novartis AG COVID-19 Pipeline

2.3 Gilead Sciences Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

2.4 FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd COVID-19 Pipeline

2.5 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

2.6 Roche AG COVID-19 Pipeline

2.7 OncoImmune Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

2.8 Sanofi SA COVID-19 Pipeline

2.9 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB COVID-19 Pipeline

2.10 CytoDyn Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

3 Phase 2 COVID-19 Drug Candidates in Active Development

3.1 Eli Lilly and Company COVID-19 Pipeline

3.2 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

3.3 Synairgen Plc COVID-19 Pipeline

3.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. COVID-19 Pipeline

3.5 Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology COVID-19 Pipeline

3.6 Kinevant Sciences Ltd COVID-19 Pipeline

3.7 Vitaeris Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

3.8 Relief Therapeutics Holdings COVID-19 Pipeline

3.9 Viriom Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

3.10 CalciMedica Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

3.11 Apeiron Biologics GmbH COVID-19 Pipeline

3.12 Ansun Biopharma Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

3.13 I-MAB Biopharma Co Ltd COVID-19 Pipeline

4 Phase 1 COVID-19 Drug Candidates in Active Development

4.1 Moderna Therapeutics Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

4.2 Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP COVID-19 Pipeline

4.3 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

4.4 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

4.5 InflaRx NV COVID-19 Pipeline

5 Pre-Clinical COVID-19 Drug Candidates in Active Development

5.1 AIM ImmunoTech Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.2 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.3 ARMS Pharmaceutical LLC COVID-19 Pipeline

5.4 Mateon Therapeutics Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.5 Beyond Air Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.6 BioNTech SE COVID-19 Pipeline

5.7 Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd COVID-19 Pipeline

5.8 Clover Biopharmaceuticals COVID-19 Pipeline

5.9 Cocrystal Pharma Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.10 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.11 Eli Lilly and Company COVID-19 Pipeline

5.12 Ennaid Therapeutics LLC COVID-19 Pipeline

5.13 Epitopoietic Research Corporation COVID-19 Pipeline

5.14 EpiVax Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.15 eTheRNA Immunotherapies NV COVID-19 Pipeline

5.16 FibroGenesis COVID-19 Pipeline

5.17 GigaGen Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.18 Heat Biologics Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.19 IBio Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.20 Immunic Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.21 IMV Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.22 INTELLiSTEM Technologies Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.23 Medicago Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.24 MedinCell S.A. COVID-19 Pipeline

5.25 BioSig Technologies Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.26 Novavax Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.27 OyaGen Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.28 PDS Biotechnology Corporation COVID-19 Pipeline

5.29 Primmune Therapeutics COVID-19 Pipeline

5.30 SAB Biotherapeutics COVID-19 Pipeline

5.31 Shanghai Junshi Biosciences COVID-19 Pipeline

5.32 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.33 Stabilitech Biopharma Ltd COVID-19 Pipeline

5.34 Starpharma Holdings Limited COVID-19 Pipeline

5.35 Stemirna Therapeutics Co Ltd COVID-19 Pipeline

5.36 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. COVID-19 Pipeline

5.37 Vaxart Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.38 VBI Vaccines COVID-19 Pipeline

5.39 Vir Biotechnology Inc COVID-19 Pipeline

5.40 Zydus Cadila COVID-19 Pipeline

6 Research COVID-19 Drug Candidates in Active Development

6.1 48Hour Discovery Inc

6.2 AbCellera Biologics Inc

6.3 Active Motif

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc

6.5 AdaptVac

6.6 Airway Therapeutics Inc

6.7 AJ Vaccines

6.8 Akers Biosciences Inc

6.9 Akshaya Bio Inc

6.10 Alkido Pharma Inc

6.11 Altimmune Inc

6.12 Amarillo Biosciences Inc

6.13 Array BioPharma Inc

6.14 Axon Neuroscience SE

6.15 Beroni group

6.16 Biocad

6.17 Bioxytran Inc

6.18 Bold Therapeutics Inc

6.19 Cell-Point LLC

6.20 Celltrion Inc

6.21 CEL-SCI Corporation

6.22 Cobra Biologics Ltd

6.23 Codagenix Inc

6.24 CureVac AG

6.25 Cytovia Therapeutics

6.26 Dyadic International Inc

6.27 Emergent BioSolutions Inc

6.28 Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc

6.29 EpiVax Inc

6.30 Exscientia Ltd

6.31 Generex Biotechnology Corporation

6.32 GeoVax Labs

6.33 Grifols SA

6.34 HaloVax LLC

6.35 Hetero Labs

6.36 ImmunityBio Inc

6.37 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd

6.38 Imophoron Ltd

6.39 Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc

6.40 Iontas

6.41 IVIEW Therapeutics Inc

6.42 Kali-extracts Inc

6.43 Kamada Ltd

6.44 Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc

6.45 Ligandal Inc

6.46 LineaRx Inc

6.47 Mabpharm Ltd

6.48 Mateon Therapeutics Inc

6.49 NanoViricides Inc

6.50 Nascent Biotech Inc

6.51 Neurimmune AG

6.52 NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc

6.53 OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc

6.54 Ology Bioservices Inc

6.55 OncoSec Medical Inc

6.56 Pfizer Inc

6.57 Pneumagen Ltd

6.58 Q BioMed Inc

6.59 Qurient Co Ltd

6.60 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

6.61 Resverlogix Corp

6.62 Sanofi SA

6.63 Sirnaomics Inc

6.64 Sirona Biochem Corp

6.65 SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc

6.66 Soligenix Inc

6.67 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

6.68 Sosei Group Corporation

6.69 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

6.70 Takis Biotech

6.71 Themis Bioscience GmBH

6.72 Ufovax Inc

6.73 United Biomedical Inc

6.74 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

6.75 Vaxil BioTherapeutics Ltd

6.76 Vir Biotechnology Inc

6.77 Viravaxx AG

6.78 WuXi Biologics Inc

6.79 XORTX Therapeutics Inc

