Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
﻿﻿98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III6,4603,480 -0.480 100 % 100.1215
98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV3,6001,040
 -0.480 100 %100.2433
98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 5,7002,720-0.470 100 % 100.3564
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 10,3005,780-0.460 100 % 100.4673
Total26,06013,020      

The sale will settle 2 June 2020.