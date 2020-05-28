Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III
|6,460
|3,480
|-0.480
|100 %
|100.1215
|98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV
|3,600
|1,040
|-0.480
|100 %
|100.2433
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|5,700
|2,720
|-0.470
|100 %
|100.3564
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|10,300
|5,780
|-0.460
|100 %
|100.4673
|Total
|26,060
|13,020
The sale will settle 2 June 2020.
Danmarks Nationalbank
København K, DENMARK