May 28, 2020 04:28 ET

May 28, 2020 04:28 ET

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17611 DKT 01/09/20 III 6,460 3,480 -0.480 100 % 100.1215 98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV 3,600 1,040

-0.480 100 % 100.2433 98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 5,700 2,720 -0.470 100 % 100.3564 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 10,300 5,780 -0.460 100 % 100.4673 Total 26,060 13,020

The sale will settle 2 June 2020.