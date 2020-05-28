Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Laser Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The semiconductor laser market is poised to grow by USD 1845.19 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growth in demand for consumer devices. This study identifies increase in demand for laser-based headlamps in automobiles as another prime reason driving the semiconductor laser market growth during the next few years.



The semiconductor laser market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.



The semiconductor laser market is segmented as below:



By Application

Communication

Industrial

Military and defense

Medical

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

The semiconductor laser market covers the following areas:

Semiconductor laser market sizing

Semiconductor laser market forecast

Semiconductor laser market industry analysis.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor laser market vendors that include ASML Holding NV, Coherent Inc., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Also, the semiconductor laser market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Communication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Companies Mentioned



ASML Holding NV

Coherent Inc.

Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

OSRAM Licht AG

Panasonic Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

