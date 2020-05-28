Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defense Budget Analysis - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US Defense budget accounts for the majority of global defense spending. If the US Defense budget is treated as a country's GDP, it would rank amongst the top 25 GDPs in the world. The global defense market is also experiencing a rapid rise in spending from countries like China, Saudi Arabia and India. However, China who ranks second in the Global Defense Budget list, spends less than half of the defense budget of US. The top five countries accounted to more than 60% of the market, these countries are United States, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The total Global Defense Budget is estimated at around USD 1.8 Trillion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow to around USD 2.3 Trillion by 2028. The CAGR of the market is accounted at around 2.72%. North America is expected to have the highest defense budget by the end of the forecast period. Land Forces are expected to be the largest department by the end of the forecast period while Defense Personnel is expected to be the largest segment by end allotment.
The report provides a clear understanding on:
The market is segmented based on End Allotment, Region, and Department:
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Current Market Overview of the Global Defense Budget
4 Market Trends
5 PEST
6 Market Dynamics
7 Country Analysis
8 Global Defense Budget to 2028 By Department
9 Global Defense Budget to 2028 By End Allotment
10 Global Defense Budget to 2028 By Region
11 Scenario Analysis
12 Opportunity Analysis
13 Coronavirus impact on Global Defense Budget
14 Company Profiling
15 Strategic Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
