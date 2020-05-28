Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the healthcare industry, "Drug Stores and Pharmacies Introduce Prescription Delivery and COVID-19 Testing"



Retail sales of drugstores and pharmacies have increased even though there has been a decline in foot traffic due to shelter-in-place orders. Pharmacy revenues have grown because of increased usage of 90 day prescriptions and more customers taking advantage of early refills. Virtual visits through services like CVS’ Minute Clinic have also seen a surge in demand. However, it is possible that fewer doctors appointments could also lead to a decline in sales of prescription medications.



There is also a growing trend of drugstores and pharmacies offering delivery and curbside pickup. CVS has partnered with UPS Flight Forward to offer drone delivery of prescription medicine to the Villages, a large retirement community in Florida. While Publix Pharmacy has partnered with ScriptDrop to offer home delivery services within a 5 mile radius. The service is targeting those who are over 65 years of age or those with compromised immune systems who need to limit their trips outside the house. The US Dept. of Health and Human Services has licensed pharmacists to administer FDA approved coronavirus tests. Companies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens have responded by introducing COVID-19 testing sites throughout the US.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Drug Stores and Pharmacies Introduce Prescription Delivery and COVID-19 Testing"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900