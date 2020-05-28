Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Power of the AI Driven Telco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report evaluates the market for AI in the Telecommunication sector. It provides a five year forecast, market drivers, use cases, and commercial solutions available in the market today. It is useful for implementers, operation personal, product managers, and marketing staff evaluating the AI market.
Applying AI for improving prediction and business outcomes will transform decision making in most job functions of telecommunication operators in the next decade. AI tools used in the right context will improve customer care, network operations and planning, fraud detection, and personalized marketing.
The abundance of high-quality data, advances in computational processing, and sophisticated machine learning models, available in the open source community, is reducing both the cost and accuracy of applying AI compared to conventional hard coded methods. Attempting to deploy AI even 5 years ago was not economically feasible because of limited data sets, higher cost computing, and inferior ML models to conventional statistical regression techniques.
In short, it was difficult to justify the economic benefits. That has all changed and the technology is actively being deployed in many sectors outside of telecom for natural language translation, facial recognition, advance driver assistance systems, and industrial automation.
The value of AI is that it uses data to discover patterns, and then predict outcomes more reliably than current methods. The power of AI is that it is constantly improving its learning algorithm, using a technique called back propagation that changes weights in the hidden layer, to achieve higher levels of accuracy.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. AI Software and Service 5 Year Forecast
3. Market Drivers
4. Use Cases
5. The Power of AI
6. Anomaly Detection
7. Leading Suppliers
8. Conclusion and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
