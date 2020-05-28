NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Corp. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, ViraxClear, through its joint venture, Shanghai Biotechnology Devices Ltd. (“SBD”), plans to launch an Employee Protection Equipment (EPE) kit, which will help business owners protect their employees from the transmission of viral infections, such as COVID-19.

Dr Tomasz George, Chief Scientific Officer of ViraxClear states, “Governments, companies and employees worldwide are keen to resume trading, get back to work, and get the economy moving again, but there is a real concern for workers safety and this must be ensured before any increases in operations. Social distancing and training on infection control are important, as is having effective protective equipment and cleaning products. A scientifically curated kit of key protective equipment will be crucial in allowing employees back to work by creating conditions for an acceptable level of safety in the workplace. It is crucial that employers can provide enough safety equipment for their staff to curb, and limit as far as possible, the transmission of COVID-19.”

“In order to do this, there needs to be a plentiful and continuous supply of PPE such as masks, gloves and antiviral wipes as well as the technology to analyse symptoms, with the use of devices such as infrared thermometers and oximeters. Whether someone works in an office, a construction site, a restaurant or a clinic, their safety is the priority and the only way work can resume for them, their colleagues, clients or customers is to have the appropriate knowledge and equipment. As well as in the workplace itself, employees are being put at risk during their travel to and from work and will require an ample PPE supply from their employers.”

“The global demand for PPE has never been greater and the ViraxClear EPE kit will help bridge the gap in allowing employers to run their businesses again by letting employees return to work safely.”

The Product

Customers will receive their ViraxClear EPE kit, which includes the following medical devices with the kit and PPE on a subscription refill basis:

Infrared Thermometer – The thermometers do not require contact with a person and can swiftly measure temperature from 1cm-5cm from the forehead. These are particularly useful for use in public places like a hotel, airport, factory or office. These are battery-operated, handy and easy to use thermometers, which do not require any trained technicians. Whilst they are by no means definitively accurate in the detection of COVID-19, they are widely being used across the world to detect potential symptomatic COVID-19 carriers.

Pulse Oximeter – These easy-to-use devices simply clip on to your finger and measure pulse rate and blood oxygen saturations, which can be key indicators in viral infection.

KN95 Masks – ViraxClear has developed its’ own range of KN95, FDA Registered and CE marked masks, which may be comfortably worn for hours.

Disposable 3 Ply Masks – ViraxClear has developed its’ own range of FDA Registered and CE marked 3-ply disposable masks, which are particularly helpful travelling to and from work.

Gloves – To reduce the risk of transmitting potential pathogens, particularly during travel to and from the workplace.

Antimicrobial Hand Wipes – these wipes include active agents to kill certain types of potential pathogens

Advantages

ViraxClear EPE kit works to help keep the workplace safe in three ways:

Limiting Contact Transmission: The antimicrobial wipes and gloves limit the transmission of germs from direct and indirect contact with the environment around us to our hands and face. This is applicable both travelling to and from work and whilst in the workplace. Limiting Airborne and Droplet Transmission: The use of 3-ply masks and KN95 masks can help to minimise the risk of respiratory viral transmission. Detection: Early detection of COVID-19 symptoms is key in limiting the spread of the virus. Pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers could allow employers to detect signs of infection and restrict the transmission to others.

Supply and Distribution

Venus Consulting Ltd. will be ViraxClear’s supplier of the EPE kit components. ViraxClear anticipates it will be ready to launch this product in early June and will focus on Europe and North America as key markets.

About ViraxClear

ViraxClear focuses on commercializing novel products that address significant healthcare needs with a specific target on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The company’s main focus is marketing its ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test. The ViraxClear Rapid IgM-IgG Combined Antibody Test for COVID-19 is a lateral flow immunoassay used to qualitatively detect both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

