Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) market worldwide will grow by a projected US $4.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027



Telecommunications, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 8.8% and reach a market size of US $4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Telecommunications market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $184.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $185 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Telecommunications segment will reach a market size of US $338 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $655.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Celerix Technologies

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

EmuPro Consulting Private Limited

Globalfoundries Inc.

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Quicklogic Corp.

S2C Inc.

TSMC Ltd.

United Microelectronics Corporation

Xilinx Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

