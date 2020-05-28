New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Children’s Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951650/?utm_source=GNW

7%. Girls Wear, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.8% and reach a market size of US$132.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Girls Wear market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Girls Wear segment will reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Children’s Wear market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Children’s Wear market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Benetton Group S.p.A.; Carter`s Inc.; Esprit Holdings Limited; Fruit of the Loom Inc.; Gap Inc.; Global Brands Group Holding Limited; Hanesbrands, Inc.; J.C. Penney Company Inc.; Kellwood Company LLC; KMART; Kohls Corporation; Macy`s Inc.; Marks & Spencer; Mothercare Group; OshKosh B`gosh Inc.; Sears Holdings Corp.; Target Corp.; The Children`s Place Retail Stores; VF Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Children’'s Wear - A Lucrative Market Recent Market Activity Market Snapshots Current and Future Analysis Emerging Markets Contribute to Future Growth Kidswear- An Independent Fashion Industry Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Space in Developing Markets Reshoring of Apparel Production Gains Pace The Changing Phase of Decision Makers in Kids Wear Global Competitor Market Shares Children's Wear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Benetton Group S.p.A. (Italy) Carter's, Inc. (USA) OshKosh B'gosh, Inc. (USA) Esprit Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Fruit of the Loom, Inc. (USA) Gap, Inc. (USA) Global Brands Group Holding Limited (Hong Kong) Gymboree Corp. (USA) Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA) J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (USA) Kellwood Company, LLC (USA) Kohls Corporation (USA) Macy's Inc. (USA) Marks & Spencer (UK) Mothercare Group (UK) PVH Corp. (USA) Polo Ralph Lauren (USA) Target Corp. (USA) The Children's Place, Inc. (USA) VF Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Gender Neutral Clothing Does Away with Rigid Stereotypes Traditional Designs Make a comeback Children's Footwear Designers Borrow New Technologies from Diverse Industries Sustainability Becomes an Overriding Theme in Kid's Clothing Organic Kids Clothing Gains Prominence Ethical Production Reflects Change in Consumer Outlook Social Media and Celebrity Kids Bring in a Transformation Mini-Me Trend Catches up Athleisure Trend Trickles Down from Adult Fashion to Kids Wear Luxury Brands Make Rapid Strides in Children's Wear Market Western Luxury Brands Establish Presence in Asian Markets Boutiques Become Prominent for Luxury Girls' Clothing Movies, Cartoons and Children's Wear: Still A Profitable Equation Plus Size Kids Clothing Offers Immense Potential Infant/Baby Clothing: Safety Remains a Priority Clothing for Premature Babies - An Expanding Micro Segment Manufacturers Unveil Clothing for Special Kids Cotton: An Essential Raw Material in Children's Wear

