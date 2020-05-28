MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimberly , the Manchester-based SaaS Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform provider, announces a new partnership with BigCommerce, a fast-growing and dynamic SaaS eCommerce platform that powers online business growth. This partnership provides some exceptional capabilities for BigCommerce users that are focused on improving their product information and strengthening the connection with their customers.



The intuitive nature of Pimberly’s Product Information Management (PIM) platform combined with the versatile features of BigCommerce means brands have the ability to harness the power of their product data for ongoing eCommerce success.

The Pimberly and BigCommerce connector enables real-time updates to product data, rapidly speeding up time to market and ensuring consumers receive accurate information.

By using the connector, companies can achieve some incredible benefits, such as streamlining the management of product information. Not only does this supercharge productivity, but marketing teams have more time to focus on creating eCommerce campaigns, driving more business revenue.

Another benefit is that companies can open multiple sales channels in multiple marketplaces. Whether this means scoping product data for different audiences or creating localised product descriptions, brands can lay the foundation for expanding on a global scale.

Bruce Wright, VP Sales at Pimberly, said, “Partnering with BigCommerce is a great win and the connector offers real value for brands by delivering accurate product data to customers.”

Partnering with BigCommerce continues a year of great success for Pimberly. The company was recently recognised as one of the UK’s fastest growing tech scaleups as part of the prestigious Tech Nation Upscale 5.0 programme.

Pimberly is an innovative SaaS-based Product Information Management (PIM) platform. As the only wholly UK-based and owned PIM company, the team behind Pimberly helps businesses to manage their product information more efficiently. The platform allows retailers, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to harness and enrich increasing volumes of product data, across multiple channels and regions – enabling them to get products to market faster and improve sales.

