The global IoT in energy market size is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the IoT in the energy market include IoT in energy to boost business productivity, the advantage of IoT-based agile systems, and rising instances of cyberattacks. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and lack of data and user privacy are factors that hinder the growth of the IoT in the energy market.



Based on component, the solutions segment to lead the IoT in energy market in 2020. The solutions segment includes solutions, such as asset management, security, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), network management, mobile workforce management, connected logistics, compliance and risk management, data management and analytics, and energy management. These solutions help energy companies to maintain the operational efficiency of the organization and provide seamless services to the customers. IoT technology solutions have helped energy companies integrate various business processes, pushing the energy industry toward the growth phase in an exponential way. Integrating technologies with existing operations is further expected to increase enterprise operational efficiency even with less infrastructure investment.



APAC is the largest contributor to the IoT in the energy market. The increasing adoption of smart grid architecture, technology upgrades, energy management, and regulatory mandates are the major contributing factors for the growth of the IoT in the energy market in this region. China, the region's largest economy is also its biggest importer. China is the region's largest producer, accounting for half of its oil. Its output of 3.8 million barrels per day was 6% lower than average for nearly a decade. APAC consumes 36% of the world's oil, a total of 36 million barrels per day. Increasing adoption of smart meter in countries, such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea has bolstered the growth of the IoT in the energy market in the APAC region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Methodology

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the IoT in Energy Market

4.2 Global IoT in Energy Market, by Component and Region

4.3 IoT in Energy Market, by Region

4.4 IoT in Energy Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Use Cases

5.5 Technology Analysis



6 Impact of Covid-19 on IoT in Energy Market

6.1 Industry-Wise Use Cases During the Covid-19

6.2 Covid-19 Impact on Components

6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Regions



7 IoT in Energy Market, by Network Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cellular Network

7.3 Satellite Network

7.4 Radio Network

7.5 Others



8 IoT in Energy Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solutions

8.3 Platform

8.4 Services



9 IoT in Energy Market, by Solution

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asset Management

9.3 Security

9.4 Connected Logistics

9.5 Compliance and Risk Management

9.6 Data Management and Analytics

9.7 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

9.8 Mobile Workforce Management

9.9 Network Management

9.10 Energy Management



10 IoT in Energy Market, by Service

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Consulting

10.3 Integration and Deployment

10.4 Support and Maintenance



11 IoT in Energy Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Oil and Gas

11.3 Coal Mining

11.4 Smart Grid



12 IoT in Energy Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Ranking of Key Players



14 Company Profiles



ABB

Aclara

Actility

Agt International

Altair Engineering

Bosch

Cisco

Davra Networks

Flutura

HCL

IBM

Infosys

Intel

Rockwell Automation

Sap

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Smartgas

Trimble

Wind River

