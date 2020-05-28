Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microduct Cable Market By Installation Environment (Direct Buried, Duct/Direct Install, Aerial, Indoor), By Type (Smoothwall, Corrugated, Ribbed), By Duct Type, By Diameter, By Material, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Conduits are small tubes generally made up of plastic, which provide protection and route electrical wiring and cables. Microducts are the conduits which divide the inside space within a duct into smaller compartments and in these divided compartments cables are installed. The installation of cables can be done by jetting, fitting or by pushing.



The Global Microduct Cable Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Microduct Cable Market is driven by the growing construction and electronics industry which require safe and cost-effective ducting solutions. Additionally, advancements in cloud computing, communication networks, among others have increased the communication traffic, which is anticipated to propel the market across the globe.



The Global Microduct Cable Market can be segmented based on installation environment, type, duct type, diameter, material, application, company and region. Based on installation environment, the market can be categorized into direct buried, duct/direct install, aerial and indoor. The aerial installation environment is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period. The aerial installation is self-supporting, non- metallic and light in weight that ensure quick and easy installation. Additionally, these include a stabilized sheath to resist the aging effects of UV radiations. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into smoothwall, corrugated and ribbed. The smoothwall segment is expected to hold a significant market share since these provide superior resistance to natural and mechanical damage. Additionally, these can easily be swept to make gradual blends without any requirement of special forming equipment.



Regionally, the Global Microduct Cable Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Microduct Cable Market include Corning Incorporated, General Cable Corp, Nexans S.A., Dura-Line Corp, Hexatronic Scandinavia, Prysmian Group, Leoni AG, Fujikura Ltd., Emtelle, Hyesung Cable & Communication Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Microduct Cable Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Microduct Cable Market based on installation environment, type, duct type, diameter, material, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Microduct Cable Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Microduct Cable Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Microduct Cable Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Microduct Cable Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

4.2. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

4.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges



5. Global Microduct Cable Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Installation Environment (Direct Buried, Duct/Direct Install, Aerial, Indoor)

5.2.2. By Type (Smoothwall, Corrugated, Ribbed)

5.2.3. By Duct Type (Thick Walled Ducts (TWD), Tight Protected Ducts (TPD))

5.2.4. By Diameter (Up to 5mm, 5-10mm, 10-15mm, Above 15mm)

5.2.5. By Material (PVC, HDPE, Nylon, Others)

5.2.6. By Application (Electrification, Transmission Network Development, Telecoms, Automotive, Construction, Others)

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.2.8. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Microduct Cable Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Microduct Cable Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Microduct Cable Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Microduct Cable Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Microduct Cable Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Corning Incorporated

13.2. General Cable Corp

13.3. Nexans S.A.

13.4. Dura-Line Corp

13.5. Hexatronic Scandinavia

13.6. Prysmian Group

13.7. Leoni AG

13.8. Fujikura Ltd.

13.9. Emtelle

13.10. Hyesung Cable & Communication Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the author & Disclaimer



