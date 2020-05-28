Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Compounds (Carbon (13C), Nitrogen(15N), Deuterium, Oxygen(18O), Others), By Application, By Substances, By Indication, By Method, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. These compounds are used to check the isotope pathway during a chemical metabolism or to detect any isotopic presence in the cells. Thus, they are generally used in biomedical research and the R&D sector, which is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. The rising cancer cases and the increasing number of pharma and biotech companies is one of the major factors for the market growth. However, the inability to buy these compounds due to their costliness is a reason which might act as a restraint to the market.



The Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is segmented based on compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user and region. The end-user segment is further fragmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institute and others, out of which the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2019, due to the increasing researches based on these compounds.



Based on region, the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2019, North America held the largest market share on the back of the presence of various stable isotope-based research companies and an economy good enough to carry out the R&D procedures in those companies.



Major players of the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market include PerkinElmer, Merck, 3M, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., URENCO Limited, IsoSciences LLC, Medical Isotopes, Inc., Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Trace Sciences International, Alsachim, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, CortecNet, ISOFLEX, Huayi Isotopes Co., Mesbah Energy Co., C/D/N/ Isotope Inc., Shoko Co. Ltd., Nordion Inc., BOC Sciences, Pepscan, etc.



