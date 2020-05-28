Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Compounds (Carbon (13C), Nitrogen(15N), Deuterium, Oxygen(18O), Others), By Application, By Substances, By Indication, By Method, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. These compounds are used to check the isotope pathway during a chemical metabolism or to detect any isotopic presence in the cells. Thus, they are generally used in biomedical research and the R&D sector, which is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. The rising cancer cases and the increasing number of pharma and biotech companies is one of the major factors for the market growth. However, the inability to buy these compounds due to their costliness is a reason which might act as a restraint to the market.
The Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is segmented based on compounds, application, substances, indication, method, end-user and region. The end-user segment is further fragmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institute and others, out of which the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2019, due to the increasing researches based on these compounds.
Based on region, the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2019, North America held the largest market share on the back of the presence of various stable isotope-based research companies and an economy good enough to carry out the R&D procedures in those companies.
Major players of the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market include PerkinElmer, Merck, 3M, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., URENCO Limited, IsoSciences LLC, Medical Isotopes, Inc., Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Trace Sciences International, Alsachim, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, CortecNet, ISOFLEX, Huayi Isotopes Co., Mesbah Energy Co., C/D/N/ Isotope Inc., Shoko Co. Ltd., Nordion Inc., BOC Sciences, Pepscan, etc.
Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The author calculated the market size of the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Compounds (Carbon (13C), Nitrogen(15N), Deuterium, Oxygen(18O), Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Imaging, Sterilization, Others)
5.2.3. By Substances (Nucleic Acids, Amino Acids, Drugs/Metabolites, Fatty Acids /Lipids. NMR Solvents and Others)
5.2.4. By Indication (Cardiology, Neurology, Inflammation, Metabolic disease and Others)
5.2.5. By Method (Chemical, Cell-culturing)
5.2.6. By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institute and Others)
5.2.7. By Company (2019)
5.2.8. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.4. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.2.1. PerkinElmer
13.2.2. Merck
13.2.3. 3M
13.2.4. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.
13.2.5. URENCO Limited
13.2.6. IsoSciences, LLC
13.2.7. Medical Isotopes, Inc.
13.2.8. Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.
13.2.9. Trace Sciences International
13.2.10. Alsachim
13.2.11. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
13.2.12. CortecNet
13.2.13. ISOFLEX
13.2.14. Huayi Isotopes Co
13.2.15. Mesbah Energy Co.
13.2.16. C/D/N/ Isotope Inc.
13.2.17. Shoko Co. Ltd.
13.2.18. Nordion Inc.
13.2.19. BOC Sciences
13.2.20. Pepscan
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. About the author & Disclaimer
