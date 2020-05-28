Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)



Following the decision taken at Suominen’s Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2020, Suominen has transferred on May 28, 2020 29,121 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of their remuneration. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 40% of the annual remuneration of the Board members is paid in the company’s shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 700,230 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on March 19, 2020.



