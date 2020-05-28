The annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS (registry code 10237832, address Narva mnt 4, Tallinn, 15014; hereinafter the Company) was held on 28 May 2020 at 11:00 at Tallinna Ülikool conference room “Maximum” (Narva mnt 29, Tallinn).
63,133,361 votes were represented at the meeting, representing 70,58% of Company's share capital, and thus the general meeting had a quorum. 111 shareholders were represented at the meeting.
The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:
The general Meeting decided to approve consolidated Annual Report 2019 of Coop Pank AS submitted to the General Meeting.
The general Meeting decided to allocate the net profit of Coop Pank AS in the amount of 5 527 thousand euros as follows:
The General Meeting decided to appoint Aktsiaselts PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876) as the auditor for the financial years 2020 – 2022, to establish the procedure for remuneration of the auditor in accordance with the contract to be entered into with the auditor and to authorize the management Board to conclude the relevant agreement.
The General Meeting decided to amend the articles of association of the Company and to approve the new wording of the articles of association as submitted to the General Meeting.
The General Meeting decided to exclude the pre-emptive subscription rights of the existing shareholders for the shares issued to Option Holders in accordance with section 3.3.5 of the Articles of Association for the purpose of executing the share option programme of Coop Pank AS.
The General Meeting decided to recall of all Member of Supervisory Board: Jaanus Vihand, Priit Põldoja, Märt Meerits, Jaan Marjundi and Roman Provotorov.
The General Meeting decided to re-elect the Supervisory Board and to appoint the following persons to Supervisory Board:
The General Meeting decided that Chairman and vice-chairman of Supervisory Board shall be paid 1 500 EUR (gross amount) per month, Member of the Supervisory Board shall be paid 1 000 EUR (gross amount) per month.
An overview of the activities of the members of the Supervisory Board during the previous 3 years is attached.
The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 (seven) days from the date of the general meeting at Company’s website https://www.cooppank.ee/en/for-investors .
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 71 100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.
Kristjan Seema
Head of Marketing & Communication
Tel: +372 5505 253
e-mail: kristjan.seema@cooppank.ee
Annex: Information on the supervisory board members
