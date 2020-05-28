Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Infection Control Devices Market by Type, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global UV infection control devices market was valued at $317.42 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $524.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.



The UV infection control device is one of the disinfectant systems that use ultraviolet rays to kill microorganism present in the various healthcare setting such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research center, emergency departments, and others. As health care-associated infections (HAIs) is rising every year, which are caused by microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can affect patients seriously. The UV infection control device works base on UV light that reflects off walls and other surfaces and is absorbed by bacteria, whose light-sensitive porphyrin molecules become excited and, as a result, experience oxidative damage and cell death.



The major factor that contributes to the growth of UV infection control device market include increase in government focus on infection control programs and an increase in the The prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAI). Furthermore, other factors that boost UV infection control device market growth include rising adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment. However, the high cost of UV infection control devices and stringent government regulations hampers the growth of UV infection control devices market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The UV infection control devices market size is studied on the basis of type, end users, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into mobile, stationary, and other types. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Findings



By type, the mobile device segment occupied around half share of the global UV infection control devices market in 2018.

By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By type, the others segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the market in 2018.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.



