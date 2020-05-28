



GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S

Østergade 1, 1.

1100 Copenhagen

CVR No. 38306847

Annual report 2019

The Annual General Meeting adopted the annual report on 28.05.2020

Jacob Kruse Rasmussen

Chairman of the General Meeting





Statement by Management

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the annual report of GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S for the ﬁnancial year 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019.

The annual report is presented in accordance with the Danish Financial Statements Act.

In our opinion, the ﬁnancial statements give a true and fair view of the Entity’s ﬁnancial position at 31.12.2019 and of the results of its operations for the ﬁnancial year 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019.

We believe that the management commentary contains a fair review of the aﬀairs and conditions referred to therein.

We recommend the annual report for adoption at the Annual General Meeting. Copenhagen, 28.05.2020

Executive Board

Thomas Færch

CEO

Board of Directors





Camilla Dalum

Chairman





Thomas Færch





Jens Rytter





Independent auditor's report

To the shareholders of GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S Opinion

We have audited the ﬁnancial statements of GG St. Kongensgade 100 og 106 P/S for the ﬁnancial year 01.01.2019

- 31.12.2019, which comprise the income statement, balance sheet, statement of changes in equity and notes, including a summary of signiﬁcant accounting policies. The ﬁnancial statements are prepared in accordance with the Danish Financial Statements Act.

In our opinion, the ﬁnancial statements give a true and fair view of the Entity’s ﬁnancial position at 31.12.2019 and of the results of its operations for the ﬁnancial year 01.01.2019 - 31.12.2019 in accordance with the Danish Financial Statements Act.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) and additional requirements applicable in Denmark. Our responsibilities under those standards and requirements are further described in the "Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁnancial statements" section of this auditor’s report. We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board of Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) and the additional requirements applicable in Denmark, and we have fulﬁlled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suﬃcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Management's responsibilities for the ﬁnancial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of ﬁnancial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with the Danish Financial Statements Act, and for such internal control as Management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of ﬁnancial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the ﬁnancial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Entity’s ability to continue as a going concern, for disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and for using the going

concern basis of accounting in preparing the ﬁnancial statements unless Management either intends to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the ﬁnancial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the ﬁnancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes

our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs and the additional requirements applicable in Denmark will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inﬂuence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these ﬁnancial statements.

As part of an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs and the additional requirements applicable in Denmark, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:





Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the ﬁnancial statements, whether due to

fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is suﬃcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a

material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the eﬀectiveness of the Entity’s internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the ﬁnancial statements, and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signiﬁcant doubt on the Entity’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to

draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the ﬁnancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the ﬁnancial statements, including the disclosures in the notes, and whether the ﬁnancial statements represent the underlying transactions and

events in a manner that gives a true and fair view.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signiﬁcant audit ﬁndings, including any signiﬁcant deﬁciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.





Statement on the management commentary

Management is responsible for the management commentary.

Our opinion on the ﬁnancial statements does not cover the management commentary, and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the ﬁnancial statements, our responsibility is to read the management commentary and, in doing so, consider whether the management commentary is materially inconsistent with the ﬁnancial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Moreover, it is our responsibility to consider whether the management commentary provides the information required under the Danish Financial Statements Act.

Based on the work we have performed, we conclude that the management commentary is in accordance with the ﬁnancial statements and has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Danish Financial Statements Act. We did not identify any material misstatement of the management commentary.

Copenhagen, 28.05.2020

Deloitte

Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab CVR No. 33963556

Lars Andersen

State Authorised Public Accountant Identiﬁcation No (MNE) mne27762





Management commentary

Primary activities

The principal activities of the company are commerce with real estate or real estate companies and related activities.

Development in activities and ﬁnances

The result from ordinary activities is a loss of DKK 321,323 against a loss of DKK 4,698 last year. The management consider the result as expected.

Events after the balance sheet date

No events have occurred after the balance sheet date which would inﬂuence the evaluation of the annual

report. The outbreak and the spreading of the COVID-19 disease in early 2020 have not had and are not expected to have any material impact on the Entity’s ﬁnancial position.





Income statement for 2019





Notes 2019



DKK 2018



DKK Gross proﬁt/loss (421,876) (4,698)



Other ﬁnancial income



1



109,820



0 Other ﬁnancial expenses 2 (9,267) 0 Proﬁt/loss for the year (321,323) (4,698)



Proposed distribution of proﬁt and loss Retained earnings (321,323) (4,698) Proposed distribution of proﬁt and loss (321,323) (4,698)





Balance sheet at 31.12.2019

Assets



Notes 2019



DKK 2018



DKK Work in progress 200,976,415 124,655,508 Inventories 3 200,976,415 124,655,508



Other receivables



0



6,233 Receivables 0 6,233



Cash



4



94,084,723



8,824



Current assets



295,061,138



124,670,565



Assets



295,061,138



124,670,565





Equity and liabilities



Notes 2019



DKK 2018



DKK Contributed capital 1,000,000 1,000,000 Retained earnings (346,734) (25,411) Equity 653,266 974,589



Loans raised by the issuance of bonds



232,692,140



0 Trade payables 2,916,056 79,489 Payables to group enterprises 56,186,349 123,560,862 Other payables 2,613,327 55,625 Current liabilities other than provisions 294,407,872 123,695,976



Liabilities other than provisions



294,407,872



123,695,976



Equity and liabilities



295,061,138



124,670,565



Working conditions



5 Contingent liabilities 6 Assets charged and collateral 7 Group relations 8





Statement of changes in equity for 2019

Contributed



capital Retained earnings



Total DKK DKK DKK Equity beginning of year 1,000,000 (25,411) 974,589 Proﬁt/loss for the year 0 (321,323) (321,323) Equity end of year 1,000,000 (346,734) 653,266





Notes

1 Other ﬁnancial income 2019



DKK 2018



DKK Exchange rate adjustments 109,820 0 109,820 0



2 Other ﬁnancial expenses 2019



DKK 2018



DKK Other ﬁnancial expenses 9,267 0 9,267 0

3 Inventories

Inventories includes capitalized interest expenses and ﬁnancing costs of DKK 63,284,620 (2018: DKK 15.202.149).

4 Cash

Cash includes DKK 94,084,723 where the use is restricted to speciﬁc purposes, such as interest payments, project development or construction or pledged as security.

5 Working conditions

Average number of employees 0

6 Contingent liabilities

Entity participates in a Danish joint taxation arrangement where Geﬁon Group A/S serves as the administration company. According to the joint taxation provisions of the Danish Corporation Tax Act, the Entity is therefore liable for income taxes etc for the jointly taxed entities, and for obligations, if any, relating to the withholding of tax on interest, royalties and dividend for the jointly taxed entities. The jointly taxed entities' total known net liability under the joint taxation arrangement is disclosed in the administration company's ﬁnancial statements.

7 Assets charged and collateral

As security for the loans of DKK 232,692,140, an owner’s mortgages in the amount DKK 240,000,000 has been granted on work in progress representing a book value of DKK 200,976,415 at 31 December 2019.

8 Group relations

Name and registered oﬃce of the Parent preparing consolidated ﬁnancial statements for the smallest group: Geﬁon Group A/S, Copenhagen





Accounting policies

Reporting class

This annual report has been presented in accordance with the provisions of the Danish Financial Statements Act governing reporting class B enterprises with addition of certain provisions for reporting class C.

The accounting policies applied to these ﬁnancial statements are consistent with those applied last year.

Recognition and measurement

Assets are recognised in the balance sheet when it is probable as a result of a prior event that future economic beneﬁts will ﬂow to the Entity, and the value of the asset can be measured reliably.

Liabilities are recognised in the balance sheet when the Entity has a legal or constructive obligation as a result of a prior event, and it is probable that future economic beneﬁts will ﬂow out of the Entity, and the value of the liability can be measured reliably.

On initial recognition, assets and liabilities are measured at cost. Measurement subsequent to initial recognition is eﬀected as described below for each ﬁnancial statement item.

Anticipated risks and losses that arise before the time of presentation of the annual report and that conﬁrm or invalidate aﬀairs and conditions existing at the balance sheet date are considered at recognition and measurement.

Income is recognised in the income statement when earned, whereas costs are recognised by the amounts attributable to this ﬁnancial year.

Foreign currency translation

On initial recognition, foreign currency transactions are translated applying the exchange rate at the transaction date. Receivables, payables and other monetary items denominated in foreign currencies that have not been settled at the balance sheet date are translated using the exchange rate at the balance sheet date. Exchange diﬀerences that arise between the rate at the transaction date and the rate in eﬀect at the payment date, or the rate at the balance sheet date, are recognised in the income statement as ﬁnancial income or ﬁnancial expenses. Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, inventories and other nonmonetary assets that have been purchased in foreign currencies are translated using historical rates.

Income statement Gross proﬁt or loss

Gross proﬁt or loss comprises revenue, project costs and external expenses.

Revenue

The sale method is used to recognize income on projects sold. Thus, proﬁt are recognized once the project has been sold, construction completed and all essential elements of the sales agreement fulﬁlled, including delivery and transfer of risk to the buyer.

Where a sold project consist of several instalment deliveries that can be segregated and the ﬁnancial eﬀect can be assessed separately and measured reliably for each delivery, the proﬁt on the individual instalment delivery is





recognized when all essential elements of the agreement have been fulﬁlled.

Rental income on completed projects and investment properties is accrued and recognized in accordance with the lease agreements concluded.

Other external expenses

Other external expenses include expenses relating to the Entity’s ordinary activities, including expenses for premises, stationery and oﬃce supplies, marketing costs, etc. This item also includes writedowns of receivables recognised in current assets and project costs.

Other ﬁnancial income

Other ﬁnancial income comprises interest income, including exchange gains on payables and transactions in foreign currencies.

Other ﬁnancial expenses

Other ﬁnancial expenses comprise interest expenses,payables and transactions in foreign currencies, amortisation of ﬁnancial liabilities.

Balance sheet Inventories

Work in progress consist of real property projects.

The project portfolio is recognized on the basis of the direct cost attributable to the projects, including interest during the project period. Where considered necessary, the projects have been written down to a lower value, and the capitalized amounts are subjected to impairment tests on a continuous basis to ensure that the assets are written down to the extent that the carrying amount exceeds the estimated net realizable value.

Receivables

Receivables are measured at amortised cost, usually equalling nominal value less writedowns for bad and doubtful debts.

Cash

Cash comprises cash in hand and bank deposits.

Other ﬁnancial liabilities

Other ﬁnancial liabilities are measured at amortised cost, which usually corresponds to nominal value.