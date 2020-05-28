Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Supplements and Remedies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market worldwide will grow by a projected US$61.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 8.1% and reach a market size of US$99.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Multi-Herbs market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Multi-Herbs segment will reach a market size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Herbal Supplements and Remedies market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Herbal Supplements and Remedies: Enabling Effective Maintenance of General Health the Natural Way

Recent Market Activity

Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various Health Conditions: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Herbal Supplements for Specific Medical Conditions

Efficacy in Long-Term Management of Certain Disorders

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Herbal Supplements and Remedies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arizona Natural Products (USA)

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited (France)

Bio-Botanica, Inc. (USA)

Bionorica SE (Germany)

Blackmores Ltd. (Australia)

Gaia Herbs, LLC (USA)

Glanbia plc (Ireland)

Herb Pharm, LLC (USA)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)

Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Himalaya Drug Company (India)

i-Health, Inc. (USA)

Indfrag Ltd. (India)

Jemo-pharm A/S (Denmark)

Natures Aid Ltd. (UK)

Nature's Answer (USA)

Nature's Bounty, Inc. (USA)

Solgar Inc. (USA)

Sundown Naturals (USA)

NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (USA)

Nature's Way Products, Inc. (USA)

New Chapter, Inc. (USA)

Nutraceutical International Corporation (USA)

Pharma Nord ApS (Denmark)

Pharmavite LLC (USA)

Potter's Herbals (UK)

PuraPharm Corporation Limited (Hong Kong)

Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. (USA)

Ricola AG (Switzerland)

Schaper & Brummer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Losing Appeal of Chemical Remedies and Growing Consumer Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart

Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders

Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties

St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Ginseng: The Age Old Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations

Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various Herbal Supplements

Transition from Product-Driven to a Health-Driven Nature of Herbal Supplements Benefit Market Expansion

Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream

Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Adoption

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Ginger and Turmeric: Wonder Herbal Ingredients with Impressive Health Benefits

Ginger Relieves Motion Sickness and Sea Sickness

Ginger: Helpful in Nausea Treatment

Turmeric Gain Notable Attention as Medical Remedy

Soy and Aloe Vera: Niche, yet Hugely Popular Herbal Supplements

Health Benefits of Soy

Some of the Major Benefits of Aloe Vera to the Human Body

Some Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice

Rhodiola, Milk Thistle, Feverfew, and Saw Palmetto Gain Prominence in Various Remedies

Rhodiola Herb Supplement Reduce Stress and Fatigue

Milk Thistle for Liver Detoxification

Feverfew Herbal Supplement for Enhancing Digestive Health

Saw Palmetto Herbal Supplement for Prostate Health

Consumer Attitudes Vacillate with Conflicting Research Results

Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns

Internet Emerges as an Effective Sales Channel

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Longer Life Expectancy

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Aging Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines and Supplements

Some Notable Herbal Supplement Bans

Herbal Remedies Endangering Wild Plant Species

Combining Prescription Drugs with Herbal Supplements can Cause Harm

Herbal Supplements May Increase the Risk of Breast Cancer

Impact of Herbal Supplements on Patients Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Herbal Remedies & Arthritis Patients



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 109



