Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market worldwide will grow by a projected US$61.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 8.1% and reach a market size of US$99.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Multi-Herbs market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Multi-Herbs segment will reach a market size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Herbal Supplements and Remedies market.

Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Herbal Supplements and Remedies market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Herbal Supplements and Remedies: Enabling Effective Maintenance of General Health the Natural Way
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Effectiveness of Herbs in Preventing and Treating Various Health Conditions: The Fundamental Growth Driver
  • Herbal Supplements for Specific Medical Conditions
  • Efficacy in Long-Term Management of Certain Disorders
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Developed Markets Dominate, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Herbal Supplements and Remedies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Arizona Natural Products (USA)
  • ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited (France)
  • Bio-Botanica, Inc. (USA)
  • Bionorica SE (Germany)
  • Blackmores Ltd. (Australia)
  • Gaia Herbs, LLC (USA)
  • Glanbia plc (Ireland)
  • Herb Pharm, LLC (USA)
  • Herbalife International of America, Inc. (USA)
  • Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
  • Himalaya Drug Company (India)
  • i-Health, Inc. (USA)
  • Indfrag Ltd. (India)
  • Jemo-pharm A/S (Denmark)
  • Natures Aid Ltd. (UK)
  • Nature's Answer (USA)
  • Nature's Bounty, Inc. (USA)
  • Solgar Inc. (USA)
  • Sundown Naturals (USA)
  • NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (USA)
  • Nature's Way Products, Inc. (USA)
  • New Chapter, Inc. (USA)
  • Nutraceutical International Corporation (USA)
  • Pharma Nord ApS (Denmark)
  • Pharmavite LLC (USA)
  • Potter's Herbals (UK)
  • PuraPharm Corporation Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Ricola AG (Switzerland)
  • Schaper & Brummer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Losing Appeal of Chemical Remedies and Growing Consumer Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy Market Growth
  • Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart
  • Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders
  • Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties
  • St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders
  • Ginseng: The Age Old Ingredient in Various Medicinal Preparations
  • Unique Healthcare Needs of Women Propel Demand for Various Herbal Supplements
  • Transition from Product-Driven to a Health-Driven Nature of Herbal Supplements Benefit Market Expansion
  • Ayurvedic Supplements Go Mainstream
  • Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment Boosts Adoption
  • Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss
  • Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
  • Ginger and Turmeric: Wonder Herbal Ingredients with Impressive Health Benefits
  • Ginger Relieves Motion Sickness and Sea Sickness
  • Ginger: Helpful in Nausea Treatment
  • Turmeric Gain Notable Attention as Medical Remedy
  • Soy and Aloe Vera: Niche, yet Hugely Popular Herbal Supplements
  • Health Benefits of Soy
  • Some of the Major Benefits of Aloe Vera to the Human Body
  • Some Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice
  • Rhodiola, Milk Thistle, Feverfew, and Saw Palmetto Gain Prominence in Various Remedies
  • Rhodiola Herb Supplement Reduce Stress and Fatigue
  • Milk Thistle for Liver Detoxification
  • Feverfew Herbal Supplement for Enhancing Digestive Health
  • Saw Palmetto Herbal Supplement for Prostate Health
  • Consumer Attitudes Vacillate with Conflicting Research Results
  • Herbal Supplement Usage in Dentistry Surges amid Concerns
  • Internet Emerges as an Effective Sales Channel
  • Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Ballooning Global Population
  • Longer Life Expectancy
  • Exponential Increase in Urban Population
  • Aging Population
  • Rising Disposable Incomes
  • India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
  • Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Herbal Medicines and Supplements
  • Some Notable Herbal Supplement Bans
  • Herbal Remedies Endangering Wild Plant Species
  • Combining Prescription Drugs with Herbal Supplements can Cause Harm
  • Herbal Supplements May Increase the Risk of Breast Cancer
  • Impact of Herbal Supplements on Patients Undergoing Plastic Surgery
  • Herbal Remedies & Arthritis Patients

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 109

