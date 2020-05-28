Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Flat Glass market worldwide will grow by a projected US$128.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. Insulated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 9.7% and reach a market size of US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Insulated market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$3.8 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$3.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Insulated segment will reach a market size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Flat Glass market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$32.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Flat Glass market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Flat Glass Market: A Prelude

Growth Drivers for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Recent Market Activity

Rising Demand from End-use Application Segments Propel Flat Glass Market

Flat Glass Products - Laminated and Tempered Glass Markets Hold Promise

Developing Regions Continue to Power Flat Glass Demand, Saturation Hits Developed Markets

China: A Major Influencing Market

Production Scenario

Float: The Predominant Flat Glass Manufacturing Technique

Rolled Glass: A Small Market

Corning Develops Thin Rolled Glass Stored Using Spools

Fabricated Flat Glass: Driving Force in the Flat Glass Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flat Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AGC Glass Company North America (USA)

AGC Glass Europe (Belgium)

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (India)

PT Asahimas Flat Glass Tbk (Indonesia)

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain (France)

Saint-Gobain Glass India Ltd (India)

Saint-Gobain SEFPRO (France)

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Carlex Glass America, LLC (USA)

Guardian Industries (USA)

Gujarat Guardian Limited (India)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Trakya Cam Sanayii A.. (Turkey)

Taiwan Glass Group (Taiwan)

Viridian Glass (Australia)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Construction Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Flat Glass

Construction Sector Activity Influences Market Growth

Increasing Usage of Glass in Building Construction

Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Windows

Energy-Saving Glass in Windows to Deliver Favorable Economic Returns

Window Trends for Flat Glass Customers

Consumers Recognize Energy Saving Properties of Low-E Glass

Glass Use in Automotive Industry: Value-Added Features Find Favor

Automotive Industry Dynamics Affects Flat Glass Demand

Glazing Used for Styling and Differentiation of Automobiles

Demand for Solar Control and Advanced Flat Glass in OEM Automotive Market

Flat Glass in Solar Power Generation: Opportunity in Store

Frameless Panels: A Game Changing Technology to Drive Flat Glass Demand

Potential for Rolled Glass Makers in Solar PV Market

Tempered Low Iron Glass: Threat to Rolled Glass Usage in Solar PV Units?

Value-Added Products to Drive Flat Glass Market

Innovative Frequency-Selective Solar Glazing Material

Coated Flat Glass Market - An Insight

Regulations Drive Demand for Fire-Resistant Glass

Smart Automotive Glass Market - A Review

A glance at Some Types of Smart Automotive Glass and their Benefits

Plastics - Are They a Threat?

High Capital Investments - A Major Entry Barrier

Energy & Raw Material: Major Cost Components

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver

Rising Population & Middle Class Segment Bodes Well for Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

