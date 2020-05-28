Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$73.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Road, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.2% and reach a market size of US$109 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Road market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.2 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Road segment will reach a market size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS): A Prelude

GPS, GLONASS, Beidou/BDS, Galileo and NAVIC: A Comparison of GNSS Platforms

Recent Market Activity

Economic Benefits Offered Create Conducive Environment for Wider Proliferation

Expanded Use Case & Wide Addressable Market Keep Market Momentum Intact

High Tide in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

Global Positioning System (GPS): The Widely Adopted GNSS Platform

Full-Fledged Roll Out of GPS III to Further Augment Commercial Use of GPS

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

High-Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

Bright Prospects Ahead for GNSS Solutions Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Road Applications: Important End-Use Category for GNSS Solutions

As Satellite Navigation Becomes a Core Technology Block for Connected Car Systems & Autonomous Driving, Automotive Industry Emerges as a Key Revenue Pocket

Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS

Expanding Role of Telematics in Fleet Management & Asset Tracking Augurs Well

Driverless Cars: A Bright Prospect for High-End GNSS Systems

Mining Entities Prefer GNSS for Machine Control Applications

GNSS Gains Prominence in Infrastructure Development & Road Construction

Increased Uptake of LBS Propagates Huge Growth Opportunities

Advanced Surveying/Mapping Technologies Widen Scope & Span of GNSS

Integration of GNSS Improves Architectural Survey Process

Growing Lenience towards GIS Instigates New Opportunities for GNSS

Aviation: A Niche End-Use Market for GNSS

Healthy Commercial Aviation Outlook Bodes Well

Rise of Unmanned Aircraft Extends New Set of Opportunities

GNSS Extends its Proficiency in Marine Applications As Well

Military & Defense: The Traditional Application Segment for GNSS/GPS Devices

GNSS Continues to be a Specialized Tool for Timing Applications

GNSS Assumes Critical Importance in Agriculture Sector

Precision Farming Programs Lend Platform for GNSS in Agriculture Sector

GNSS Emerges as Viable Tool for Georeferencing

GNSS for Ecology & Geology Study Programs

GNSS Seeks to Emerge as Disaster Prediction Tool

GPS and HazMat Tracking - A Critical Use

GNSS Makes Huge Progress in Mobile Devices

Convergence with Smartphones: The Path-breaking Development for GNSS

Handheld GNSS/GPS Devices Gain Mass Market Appeal

Smart GPS Devices Outwit Traditional GPS Units - Attract New Opportunities

Traditional GNSS Device Manufacturers Focus on Innovations amid Growing Competition from Smartphones

Fitness & Sports: Fast Emerging Application Areas

Technology Developments: The Lifeline for Commercial GPS Devices

High-Precision Receivers Elevate Performance of GPS

Augmentation Technologies Enhance Geographic Reach & Reliability of GPS

Growing Availability and Declining Device Prices Provide Growth Impetus

Availability of Economical GPS Chips Boost Commercial Application

Affordable GPS Devices Rise in Popularity

Wireless Connectivity Drives GPS Market

