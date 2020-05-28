Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Synthesis Market By Application (Epitope-specific antibodies, Epitope mapping, Others), By Type, By Technology, By Product, By Type of Resin, By Labelling, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Peptide Synthesis Market is expected to grow at a brisk CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for the increased demand for peptide synthesis is its growing applications in the healthcare and nutrition industry. Additionally, increasing technological innovations in the field of peptide synthesis is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the peptide synthesis market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, use of peptides in wide range of therapeutic areas predominantly oncology, diabetes, and obesity, is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.



The Global Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented based on application, type, technology, product, type of resin, labelling, end-user, region and company. Based on technology, the market can be segmented into solid-phase peptide synthesis, liquid-phase peptide synthesis, hybrid phase peptide synthesis and microwave assisted. Out of which, the liquid-phase peptide synthesis segment dominated the market in terms of largest market size until 2019 and is further anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. This growth can be accredited to its use for the development of shorter peptide sequences and large volumes. Also, the solid phase peptide synthesis segment is estimated to register fastest growth during the next 5 years because this solid phase peptide synthesis is an appropriate approach for GMP manufacturing and API process development owing to its reduced cost for synthesizing long peptide sequences with smaller volumes.



Major players operating in the Global Peptide Synthesis Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Genscript Biotech, Merck, Pepscan, LifeTein, AAPPTec, Bachem Holdings, Anaspec, Gyros Protein TechnologiesMP Biomedicals, Lonza, Syngene, Creative Diagnostics, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Advanced ChemTech, Rockland Immunochemicals, Intavis Bioanalytical Instruments, JPT Peptide Technologies, AstraZeneca, etc. The companies operating in the market are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Peptide Synthesis Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Peptide Synthesis Market based on application, type, technology, product, type of resin, labelling, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Peptide Synthesis Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Peptide Synthesis Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Peptide Synthesis Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Peptide Synthesis Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of companies across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Peptide Synthesis Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Peptide Synthesis Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Application (Epitope-specific antibodies, Epitope mapping, Designing novel enzymes, drugs and vaccines, Cancer diagnosis, Identification and characterization of proteins)

4.2.2. By Type (Custom peptide-synthesis, Standard peptide synthesis)

4.2.3. By Technology (Solid-phase peptide synthesis, Liquid-phase peptide synthesis, Hybrid phase peptide synthesis, Microwave assisted)

4.2.4. By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Resins, Software, Others)

4.2.5. By Type of Resin (Pre-loaded (Lowly loaded, Highly Loaded), Unloaded)

4.2.6. By Labelling (Biotin labelling, Florescence labelling, Affinity Labeling, Enzyme-Based Labeling)

4.2.7. By End-User (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Research institutes, CROs)

4.2.8. By Company (2019)

4.2.9. By Region

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index



5. Asia-Pacific Peptide Synthesis Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



6. Europe Peptide Synthesis Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Europe: Country Analysis



7. North America Peptide Synthesis Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. North America: Country Analysis



8. South America Peptide Synthesis Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. South America: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Peptide Synthesis Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. MEA: Country Analysis



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

12.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.2.2. Genscript Biotech

12.2.3. Merck

12.2.4. Pepscan

12.2.5. LifeTein

12.2.6. AAPPTec

12.2.7. Bachem Holdings

12.2.8. Anaspec

12.2.9. Gyros Protein Technologies

12.2.10. MP Biomedicals

12.2.11. Lonza

12.2.12. Syngene

12.2.13. Creative Diagnostics

12.2.14. Biotage

12.2.15. CEM Corporation

12.2.16. Advanced ChemTech

12.2.17. Rockland Immunochemicals

12.2.18. Intavis Bioanalytical Instruments

12.2.19. JPT Peptide Technologies

12.2.20. AstraZeneca



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. About the author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8d7j1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900