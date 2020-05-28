Operating income for the first quarter increased 22% year-over-year to a record breaking $38.8 million. Net income attributable to Formula’s Shareholders for the first quarter increased 10% year-over-year to a record breaking $11.0 million.



OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter increased by 19.1% to a record breaking $466.3 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $391.4 million.

Consolidated operating income for the first quarter increased by 22.5% to a record breaking $38.8 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $31.7 million.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first quarter increased by 9.8% to a record breaking $11.0 million, or $0.71 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020 Formula held 49.02%, 47.84%, 45.52%, 100%, 50% 90.09%, and 80% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. and Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc. and Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., respectively.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $448.8 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $405.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total equity as of March 31, 2020 was $889.8 million (representing 41.7% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $896.3 million (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2019

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2020, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debentures issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.

Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $418.1 million.

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 10.8%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.47.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to begin 2020 with a strong quarter across our entire portfolio, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which broke out in March 2020 and drastically affected the global economy and markets. In order to address the new market challenges, we have focused across our entire portfolio on taking all necessary steps in order to keep our employees safe and productive and control expenses to assure strong cash flow, while supporting our existing customers and closing new deals.”

“Matrix delivered record-breaking first quarter results across all its key indicators (revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA), overcoming the most challenging period of the last decade and maintaining its outstanding ranking by Midroog (Aa3) and STKI (IT and Technology market leader). While as of this point Matrix did not encounter any material negative impact on its global and Israeli activities, it is constantly performing risk assessments and is taking precautionary steps in order to successfully overcome the global crises.”

“Sapiens’ results for the first quarter of 2020 demonstrate its pursuit of key objectives in this challenging environment, such as focusing on its proven strategy, supporting existing customers, closing new deals, controlling expenses while maintaining productivity. Such steps, together with a strong demand for its digital products, high recurring revenue and solid balance sheet, position it for success despite the global COVID-19 crisis. Sapiens reported a 17.9% revenue growth and increased operating margins (on a non-GAAP basis) to 16.1%, with both its P&C and L&A contributing to growth in the quarter. While its business remains strong, due to macro events there could be delays in closing new deals, which could slightly impact Sapiens’ revenue. Therefore, Sapiens slightly revised its annual revenue guidance for 2020 to the range of $368 million to $377 million, as compared to its prior range of $377 million to $383 million, thereby reducing the mid-point of their revenue guidance by 2.0%”

“Magic’s first-quarter strong performance reflects its continued focus on supporting its existing customers and closing new deals in addition to taking all necessary steps facing this challenging period. In addition, as part of Magic's continued efforts to improve its financial position and as a testimony of its confidence in its existing operations, during the first quarter Magic increased its equity interest in Roshtov Software Industries Ltd., by 20.05%, from 60% to 80.05%, and in Comblack IT Ltd., by 10.2%, from 70% to 80.2%. Similarly to Sapiens, Magic also slightly revised its annual revenue guidance for 2020 to the range of $350 million to $360 million, as compared to its prior range of $360 million to $370 million, thereby reducing the mid-point of the revenue guidance by 2.7%.

During the first quarter, Michpal promoted the execution of its long-term strategy to become a leading provider in Israel of integrated solutions in the field of payroll including pay-stubs, pension services management, education funds management, and software solutions for managing employee attendance. Last year Michpal improved its competitive position through both organic products and solution development, and acquisitions with a focus on growth. Now that the acquired companies are fully integrated, Michpal is realizing synergies, and maximizing its acquired talent.

Michpal is well positioned to help its customers to adjust to the ever-changing governmental instructions for employers, while complying with laws and regulation, especially in light of COVID-19.”

“During the first quarter, Formula completed the acquisition of 80% of the share capital of Ofek Ariel Photography Ltd., Israel’s market leader in the fields of aerial and satellite mapping, geographic data collection and processing, and provider of services in numerous geographic applications. Among Ofek’s customers are many government authorities and foreign government, which will enable Formula group to expand its customer base and its software and service offerings to the fields of satellite mapping, geographic data collection and processing. We have complete confidence in the management team of Ofek lead by Chairman, Udi Friedlander and CEO, David Peretz, who will continue to lead the company in its journey to success”.

“I am confident that the steps taken across all our portfolio companies will ensure that all companies will emerge stronger and well positioned for continued growth when the global economy recovers, allowing us to continue returning value to our shareholders.”.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

+972-3-5389487

ir@formula.co.il

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula’s most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.







FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Revenues 466,270 391,354 Cost of revenues 363,131 303,494 Gross profit 103,139 87,860 Research and development costs, net 12,963 10,584 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 51,373 45,596 Operating income 38,803 31,680 Financial expenses, net 4,644 3,596 Income before taxes on income 34,159 28,084 Taxes on income 7,723 6,261 Income after taxes 26,436 21,823 Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net 129 726 Net income 26,565 22,549 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 15,544 12,513 Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 11,021 10,036 Earnings per share (basic) 0.72 0.68 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.71 0.58 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,284,684 14,855,794 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,291,806 15,587,689







FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 438,410 369,042 Short-term deposits 7,026 29,886 Marketable securities 3,387 6,600 Trade receivables 479,473 485,824 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 68,847 67,273 Inventories 7,623 7,156 Total current assets 1,004,766 965,781 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 37,350 35,445 Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 22,131 21,493 Total long-term assets 59,481 56,938 INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 27,315 26,350 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 47,952 43,059 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 99,783 104,130 NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 894,177 892,349 (*) TOTAL ASSETS 2,133,474 2,088,607 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 173,889 125,299 Debentures 30,210 31,362 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 30,538 35,673 Trade payables 125,071 125,163 Deferred revenues 103,700 93,512 Other accounts payable 195,917 205,106 Dividend payable - 7,081 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 12,158 8,431 Put options of non-controlling interests 25,318 39,668 Total current liabilities 696,801 671,295 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 190,900 162,058 Debentures 161,975 175,411 Long term operating lease liabilities 75,898 73,686 Other long-term liabilities 8,744 8,313 Deferred taxes 51,393 50,877 (*) Deferred revenues 10,840 6,491 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 14,451 17,321 (*) Put options of non-controlling interests 19,789 15,182 Employees benefit liabilities 12,898 11,639 Total long-term liabilities 546,888 520,978 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders 418,094 421,640 Non-controlling interests 471,691 474,694 Total equity 889,785 896,334 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,133,474 2,088,607 *) Immaterial adjustment to comparative data





