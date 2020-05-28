Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market By Type (Mineral Reinforced, Glass Reinforced, Rubber Modified, Flame Retardant, Others), By Melt Flow Index (Up to 5, 5.1 to 15, Above 15), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market is driven by the increasing demand from various end-use sectors due to their extensive use in medical devices, packaging trays, battery cases, household products, among others. Additionally, high performance polypropylene compounds are light in weight, cost effective, moldable and possess excellent mechanical properties which have made them a popular choice among the consumers, thereby fueling the market across the globe.



The Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market can be segmented based on type, melt flow index, application, end-user industry, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into mineral reinforced, glass reinforced, rubber modified, flame retardant and others. The mineral reinforced segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years. This can be accredited to their widespread use in the automotive industry, furniture industry, consumer goods, electronics, among others. Additionally, the mineral reinforced high performance polypropylene compounds are thermally stable, mechanically stiff, have higher heat distortion, rigidity, among others.



Regionally, the high performance polypropylene compounds market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact United States has the largest automotive industry market along with the presence of key manufacturers in the region.



Major players operating in the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market include Borealis AG, Sabic, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, Lyondell Bassel, A. Schulman, Exxon Mobil, Sirmax S.p.A., Polyone, Mitsui Chemicals and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market.

To classify and forecast the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market based on type, melt flow index, application, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The author sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Product Awareness

4.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges



5. Global High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Mineral Reinforced, Glass Reinforced, Rubber Modified, Flame Retardant, Others)

5.2.2. By Melt Flow Index (Up to 5, 5.1 to 15, Above 15)

5.2.3. By Application (Bumper, Instrument Panels, Door Trim Panels, Side Panels, Air Filter Housing, Thermoformed Containers, Others)

5.2.4. By End User Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa High Performance Polypropylene Compounds Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Borealis AG

13.2. Sabic

13.3. Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

13.4. Sumitomo Chemicals

13.5. Lyondell Bassel

13.6. A. Schulman

13.7. Exxon Mobil

13.8. Sirmax S.p.A.

13.9. Polyone

13.10. Mitsui Chemicals



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the author & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2n4xk5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900