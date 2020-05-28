Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Eye Medication Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry eye medication market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.
The global dry eye medication market is expected to decline from $3,727.5 million in 2019 to $2919.9 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $5,047.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to nearly $5,794.7 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.9% to $8,078.4 billion by 2030.
Reasons to Purchase
This report describes and evaluates the global dry eye medication market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from an aging population, a rising number of contact lens users, and an increase in disposable income, increase in the number of treatment options and an increased number of allergies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access and a lack of awareness of the dry eye medication products amongst the common population.
The global ophthalmology drugs market, of which the dry eye medication market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $24,640.0 million in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach nearly $33,272.8 million by 2023.
The other ophthalmology drugs market was the largest segment in the global ophthalmology drugs market accounting for58.1% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2023. The dry eye medication market was the smallest segment in the global ophthalmology drugs market, accounting for 15.1% of the total and was valued at $3,727.5 million in 2019.
The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by type will arise in aqueous and evaporative segment, which will gain $1,071.1 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the retail pharmacies segment, which will gain $714.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by type of prescription will arise in the prescription drugs segment, which will gain $796.3 million of global annual sales by 2023.
The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by the delivery system will arise in the liquid drops segment, which will gain $1,267.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by drug variation will arise in the branded drugs segment, which will gain $706.5 million of global annual sales by 2023.
The dry eye medication market size will gain the most in the USA at $336.7 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the dry eye medication market include investing in research and development of new and advanced drugs, develop innovative drugs to survive in the market, develop non-steroidal anti-inflammatory ophthalmic drugs for the treatment of dry eye syndrome, and develop combination therapies for the treatment of dry eye diseases. Player-adopted strategies in the dry eye medication market include expanding through acquisitions, expanding through building diverse dry eye medication portfolio and launching new innovative drugs.
The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a shortage in the supply of essential eye medications for the treatment of dry eyes. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic created disruption in the global pharmaceutical supply chain which is heavily dependent on China. The main raw materials in the drug production are manufactured in China and are exported to other parts of the world after making the final drug. This has resulted in pharmacies and wholesalers reporting many drugs being out of stock.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Dry Eye Medication Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Dry Eye Medication Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Prescription Type
7.3. Market Segmentation By Drug Type
7.4. Market Segmentation By Type Of Product
7.5. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
7.6. Market Segmentation By Delivery System
8. Dry Eye Medication Market Product Analysis - Product Examples
8.1.1. Novartis AG
8.1.2. Allergan
9. PVA TEARS
9.1.1. Valeant (Bausch+Lomb)
9.1.2. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
9.1.3. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.
10. Dry Eye Medication Market Supply Chain Analysis
10.1. Raw Material Suppliers
10.2. Contract Research Organization (CRO)
10.3. Dry Eye Drugs Manufacturer
10.3.1. Drug Discovery
10.3.2. Preclinical And Clinical Trials
10.3.3. Patents Upon Discovery And Approval
10.3.4. Drug Manufacturing
10.4. Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
10.5. Wholesalers/Distributors
10.6. Retailers (Pharmacies) And Hospitals
10.7. Ophthalmologists And Optometrists
10.8. End-Users
11. Dry Eye Medication Market Customer Information
11.1. Loss Of Vision Is The Major Concern For Glaucoma Patients
11.2. Majority Of The Patients Do not Seek Preventive Eye Care
11.3. Impact Of Dry Eye Disease (DED) On Patients' Quality Of Life
11.4. Two-thirds Of Americans Suffer From Eye Problems
12. Dry Eye Medication Market Trends And Strategies
12.1. Single Dose Preservative Free Eye Drops
12.2. Development Of New Mode Of Delivery Systems
12.3. New Product Development
12.4. Rising Research And Collaborations
12.5. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) For Dry Eye Treatment
12.6. Development Of Combination Therapies
12.7. Global Expansion And Acquisitions
13. Prevalence Of Dry Eye Disease
13.1. Sjogren Syndrome
13.2. Diabetes
13.3. Thyroid Disease
13.4. Myasthenia Gravis
13.5. Rheumatic Autoimmune Diseases
14. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dry Eye Medication Market
14.1. Consumer Perception
14.2. Occurrence Of Conjunctivitis In COVID-19 Patients
14.3. Drugs Used In COVID-19 Patients Are Likely To Develop Eye Risks
15. Unmet Needs In Dry Eye Medication Market
15.1. Diagnostic Challenges Leading to Improper Treatment Decisions
15.2. Low Insurance Coverage For Dry Eye Medications
15.3. Variations In The Availability Of Dry Eye Drugs Across Countries
15.4. Poor Compliance And High Rates Of Discontinuation Of Dry Eye Drugs
16. Dry Eye Medication Market, Pricing Analysis
16.1. Pricing Analysis Of Prescription Drugs
16.2. Pricing Analysis Of Over The Counter Drugs
17. Overview On Dry Eye Disease, Symptoms, And Line Of Treatment Options
17.1. Dry Eye Disease Overview
17.2. Causes and Symptoms of Dry Eyes
17.3. Treatment Options For Dry Eye Disease
17.3.1. Mild Dry Eye Symptoms
17.3.2. Moderate Dry Eye Symptoms
17.3.3. Moderate To Severe Dry Eye Symptoms
18. Global Dry Eye Medication Market Size And Growth
18.1. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)
18.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019
18.1.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019
18.2. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)
18.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
18.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023
19. Dry Eye Medication Market, Regional And Country Analysis
19.1. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
19.2. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region
19.3. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
19.4. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
20. Global Dry Eye Medication Market Segmentation
21. Global Dry Eye Medication Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
21.1. Dry Eye Medication Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
21.2. Per Capita Average Dry Eye Medication Market Expenditure, Global
22. Asia-Pacific Dry Eye Medication Market
23. North America Dry Eye Medication Market
24. South America Dry Eye Medication Market
25. Western Europe Dry Eye Drugs Market
26. Eastern Europe Dry Eye Medication Market
27. Middle East Dry Eye Medication Market
28. Africa Dry Eye Medication Market
29. Dry Eye Medication Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
29.1. Company Profiles
30. Dry Eye Medication Market, Product Pipeline Analysis
30.1.1. Novartis AG
30.1.2. Allergan
30.1.3. Senju Pharmaceuticals
31. Dry Eye Medication Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
31.1. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Acquired Avizorex Pharma
31.2. Novartis Acquired Xiidra From Takeda Pharmaceutical
31.3. Takeda Pharmaceutical Acquired Shire Plc
31.4. AbbVie Acquired Allergan
31.5. Alcon Acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc.
31.6. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Acquired Ocular Technologies S. r.l.
31.7. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Acquired InSite Vision Inc.
31.8. Actavis Plc. Acquired Allergan Inc.
32. Market Background: Ophthalmology Drugs Market
33. Dry Eye Medication Market Opportunities And Strategies
33.1. Global Dry Eye Medication Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
33.2. Global Dry Eye Medication Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
33.3. Global Dry Eye Medication Market In 2022 - Growth Strategies
33.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
33.3.2. Competitor Strategies
34. Dry Eye Medication Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
34.1. Conclusions
34.2. Recommendations
34.2.1. Product
34.2.2. Price
34.2.3. Place
34.2.4. Promotion
35. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
