Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Eye Medication Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry eye medication market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The global dry eye medication market is expected to decline from $3,727.5 million in 2019 to $2919.9 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $5,047.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to nearly $5,794.7 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.9% to $8,078.4 billion by 2030.

Reasons to Purchase

Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

This report describes and evaluates the global dry eye medication market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from an aging population, a rising number of contact lens users, and an increase in disposable income, increase in the number of treatment options and an increased number of allergies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access and a lack of awareness of the dry eye medication products amongst the common population.



The global ophthalmology drugs market, of which the dry eye medication market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $24,640.0 million in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach nearly $33,272.8 million by 2023.

The other ophthalmology drugs market was the largest segment in the global ophthalmology drugs market accounting for58.1% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2023. The dry eye medication market was the smallest segment in the global ophthalmology drugs market, accounting for 15.1% of the total and was valued at $3,727.5 million in 2019.

The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by type will arise in aqueous and evaporative segment, which will gain $1,071.1 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the retail pharmacies segment, which will gain $714.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by type of prescription will arise in the prescription drugs segment, which will gain $796.3 million of global annual sales by 2023.



The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by the delivery system will arise in the liquid drops segment, which will gain $1,267.7 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the dry eye medication market segmented by drug variation will arise in the branded drugs segment, which will gain $706.5 million of global annual sales by 2023.

The dry eye medication market size will gain the most in the USA at $336.7 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the dry eye medication market include investing in research and development of new and advanced drugs, develop innovative drugs to survive in the market, develop non-steroidal anti-inflammatory ophthalmic drugs for the treatment of dry eye syndrome, and develop combination therapies for the treatment of dry eye diseases. Player-adopted strategies in the dry eye medication market include expanding through acquisitions, expanding through building diverse dry eye medication portfolio and launching new innovative drugs.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a shortage in the supply of essential eye medications for the treatment of dry eyes. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic created disruption in the global pharmaceutical supply chain which is heavily dependent on China. The main raw materials in the drug production are manufactured in China and are exported to other parts of the world after making the final drug. This has resulted in pharmacies and wholesalers reporting many drugs being out of stock.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Dry Eye Medication Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction



7. Dry Eye Medication Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Prescription Type

7.3. Market Segmentation By Drug Type

7.4. Market Segmentation By Type Of Product

7.5. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.6. Market Segmentation By Delivery System



8. Dry Eye Medication Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

8.1.1. Novartis AG

8.1.2. Allergan

9. PVA TEARS

9.1.1. Valeant (Bausch+Lomb)

9.1.2. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

9.1.3. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

10. Dry Eye Medication Market Supply Chain Analysis

10.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.2. Contract Research Organization (CRO)

10.3. Dry Eye Drugs Manufacturer

10.3.1. Drug Discovery

10.3.2. Preclinical And Clinical Trials

10.3.3. Patents Upon Discovery And Approval

10.3.4. Drug Manufacturing

10.4. Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

10.5. Wholesalers/Distributors

10.6. Retailers (Pharmacies) And Hospitals

10.7. Ophthalmologists And Optometrists

10.8. End-Users

11. Dry Eye Medication Market Customer Information

11.1. Loss Of Vision Is The Major Concern For Glaucoma Patients

11.2. Majority Of The Patients Do not Seek Preventive Eye Care

11.3. Impact Of Dry Eye Disease (DED) On Patients' Quality Of Life

11.4. Two-thirds Of Americans Suffer From Eye Problems

12. Dry Eye Medication Market Trends And Strategies

12.1. Single Dose Preservative Free Eye Drops

12.2. Development Of New Mode Of Delivery Systems

12.3. New Product Development

12.4. Rising Research And Collaborations

12.5. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) For Dry Eye Treatment

12.6. Development Of Combination Therapies

12.7. Global Expansion And Acquisitions

13. Prevalence Of Dry Eye Disease

13.1. Sjogren Syndrome

13.2. Diabetes

13.3. Thyroid Disease

13.4. Myasthenia Gravis

13.5. Rheumatic Autoimmune Diseases

14. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dry Eye Medication Market

14.1. Consumer Perception

14.2. Occurrence Of Conjunctivitis In COVID-19 Patients

14.3. Drugs Used In COVID-19 Patients Are Likely To Develop Eye Risks

15. Unmet Needs In Dry Eye Medication Market

15.1. Diagnostic Challenges Leading to Improper Treatment Decisions

15.2. Low Insurance Coverage For Dry Eye Medications

15.3. Variations In The Availability Of Dry Eye Drugs Across Countries

15.4. Poor Compliance And High Rates Of Discontinuation Of Dry Eye Drugs

16. Dry Eye Medication Market, Pricing Analysis

16.1. Pricing Analysis Of Prescription Drugs

16.2. Pricing Analysis Of Over The Counter Drugs

17. Overview On Dry Eye Disease, Symptoms, And Line Of Treatment Options

17.1. Dry Eye Disease Overview

17.2. Causes and Symptoms of Dry Eyes

17.3. Treatment Options For Dry Eye Disease

17.3.1. Mild Dry Eye Symptoms

17.3.2. Moderate Dry Eye Symptoms

17.3.3. Moderate To Severe Dry Eye Symptoms

18. Global Dry Eye Medication Market Size And Growth

18.1. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

18.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

18.1.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

18.2. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

18.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

18.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

19. Dry Eye Medication Market, Regional And Country Analysis

19.1. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

19.2. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

19.3. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

19.4. Global Dry Eye Medication Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

20. Global Dry Eye Medication Market Segmentation



21. Global Dry Eye Medication Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

21.1. Dry Eye Medication Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

21.2. Per Capita Average Dry Eye Medication Market Expenditure, Global

22. Asia-Pacific Dry Eye Medication Market



23. North America Dry Eye Medication Market



24. South America Dry Eye Medication Market



25. Western Europe Dry Eye Drugs Market



26. Eastern Europe Dry Eye Medication Market



27. Middle East Dry Eye Medication Market



28. Africa Dry Eye Medication Market

29. Dry Eye Medication Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

29.1. Company Profiles



30. Dry Eye Medication Market, Product Pipeline Analysis

30.1.1. Novartis AG

30.1.2. Allergan

30.1.3. Senju Pharmaceuticals

31. Dry Eye Medication Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

31.1. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Acquired Avizorex Pharma

31.2. Novartis Acquired Xiidra From Takeda Pharmaceutical

31.3. Takeda Pharmaceutical Acquired Shire Plc

31.4. AbbVie Acquired Allergan

31.5. Alcon Acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc.

31.6. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Acquired Ocular Technologies S. r.l.

31.7. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Acquired InSite Vision Inc.

31.8. Actavis Plc. Acquired Allergan Inc.

32. Market Background: Ophthalmology Drugs Market



33. Dry Eye Medication Market Opportunities And Strategies

33.1. Global Dry Eye Medication Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

33.2. Global Dry Eye Medication Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

33.3. Global Dry Eye Medication Market In 2022 - Growth Strategies

33.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

33.3.2. Competitor Strategies

34. Dry Eye Medication Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

34.1. Conclusions

34.2. Recommendations

34.2.1. Product

34.2.2. Price

34.2.3. Place

34.2.4. Promotion

35. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Adcock Ingram

Aflofarm Farmacja Polska Sp. z o. o

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bayer AG

Biolab Farmaceutica

Daiichi Sankyo

Endo International plc

ERC Labs

Gama Vision

Herzig Eye Institute

Horus Pharma

Implandata ophthalmic

Johnson & Johnson

Medicom Health care

Mitotech

MORCHER GmbH

Novaliq GmbH

Novamedika

Pfizer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc

Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

ReGenTree, LLC

Roche

Santen Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shire

Similasan

Sun Pharma

The Geuder Group

Thomas Eye Group

Vision gain

VISUfarma

VUAB Pharma, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7f638q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900