LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items that are described under the heading “Non-GAAP Adjustments.”
The Company reclassified commission and licensing fee income to Total Revenue and reclassified its respective expenses into Operating Expenses from previously labeled Commission and Licensing Fee Income - Net on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for each period provided.
First Quarter 2020 Review
Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "After a strong 2019, we got off to a good start to 2020, with revenue and earnings trending above plan through the first two months of the year and very positive consumer reaction to the Spring product in our flagship Steve Madden brand. Beginning in March, however, our business weakened materially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, our top priority has been protecting the safety and well-being of our employees and the broader community, followed by ensuring the long-term viability and strength of our business. We entered this crisis with an exceptionally strong balance sheet, but we have nonetheless taken a number of precautionary but significant measures to preserve liquidity and enhance financial flexibility. As we look ahead, we are confident that our strengths – including our brands, business model and balance sheet – will enable us to navigate this crisis and to thrive once conditions normalize."
Actions Taken In Response to COVID-19
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has taken the following precautionary measures to maintain ample liquidity and financial flexibility:
First Quarter 2020 Segment Results
Revenue for the wholesale business decreased 13.0% to $302.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, including a 15.0% decline in wholesale footwear and a 5.4% decline in wholesale accessories/apparel. The revenue decline was driven by significant order cancellations in March resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross margin in the wholesale business decreased to 32.5% compared to 34.5% in last year’s first quarter due to inventory reserves taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retail revenue in the first quarter decreased 15.8% to $52.9 million compared to $62.8 million in the first quarter of the prior year due to the closure in March of all the Company's retail stores outside of China as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail gross margin increased to 59.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 58.5% in the first quarter of the prior year due to a benefit recognized in connection with the modification of the Company's loyalty program, partially offset by inventory reserves taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Company ended the quarter with 224 company-operated retail stores, including eight Internet stores, as well as 30 company-operated concessions in international markets.
The Company’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 29.4% compared to 23.1% in the first quarter of 2019. On an Adjusted basis, the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 15.2% compared to 22.6% in the first quarter of 2019.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Prior to the suspension of share repurchases, the Company repurchased 878,817 shares of the Company’s common stock during the first quarter of 2020 for approximately $29.1 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employee stock awards.
As of March 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $245.4 million. Advances from factor totaled $29.1 million.
Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook
Given the continued disruption and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company previously withdrew its 2020 revenue and earnings guidance and is not providing guidance at this time.
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items below.
For the first quarter 2020:
For the first quarter 2019:
Reconciliations of amounts on a GAAP basis to Adjusted amounts are presented in the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables at the end of this release and identify and quantify all excluded items.
Conference Call Information
Interested stockholders are invited to listen to the first quarter earnings conference call scheduled for today, May 28, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto http://stevemadden.gcs-web.com. An online archive of the broadcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months following the live call.
About Steve Madden
Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, Report®, Brian Atwood®, Cejon®, GREATS®, BB Dakota®, Mad Love® and Big Buddha®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein®, Superga® and DKNY®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains and mass merchants. Steve Madden also operates 224 retail stores (including eight Internet stores). Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance, plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “anticipate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “intend”, or “estimate”, and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated events and trends affecting its business and industry based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which may be outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. As such, investors should not rely upon them. Important risk factors include:
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any guidance regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
|STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Net sales
|$
|355,684
|$
|410,940
|Commission and licensing fee income
|3,484
|4,848
|Total revenue
|359,168
|415,788
|Cost of sales
|225,704
|253,943
|Gross profit
|133,464
|161,845
|Operating expenses
|150,194
|117,185
|Trademark impairment charges
|9,518
|—
|(Loss) / income from operations
|(26,248
|)
|44,660
|Interest and other income, net
|1,046
|1,192
|(Loss) / income before provision for income taxes
|(25,202
|)
|45,852
|(Benefit) / provision for income taxes
|(7,401
|)
|10,587
|Net (loss) / income
|(17,801
|)
|35,265
|Less: net (loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(350
|)
|740
|Net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|(17,451
|)
|$
|34,525
|Basic net (loss) / income per share
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.43
|Diluted net (loss) / income per share
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.41
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|78,875
|80,534
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|78,875
|84,255
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|(In thousands)
|As of
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|211,138
|$
|264,101
|$
|160,256
|Marketable securities
|34,271
|40,521
|61,383
|Accounts receivable, net
|261,551
|254,637
|295,880
|Inventories
|102,265
|136,896
|115,260
|Other current assets
|31,567
|22,724
|28,285
|Property and equipment, net
|52,206
|65,504
|63,657
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|127,187
|155,700
|181,896
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|314,852
|334,058
|289,965
|Other assets
|10,867
|4,506
|13,172
|Total assets
|$
|1,145,904
|$
|1,278,647
|$
|1,209,754
|Accounts payable
|$
|76,284
|$
|61,706
|$
|62,564
|Operating leases (current & non-current)
|158,704
|171,796
|195,798
|Advances from factor
|29,100
|—
|—
|Other current liabilities
|89,811
|180,941
|103,584
|Contingent payment liability
|6,440
|9,124
|—
|Other long-term liabilities
|11,941
|13,856
|17,262
|Total Steven Madden, Ltd. stockholders’ equity
|761,207
|828,501
|819,695
|Noncontrolling interest
|12,417
|12,723
|10,851
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,145,904
|$
|1,278,647
|$
|1,209,754
|STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|Net cash (used in) operating activities
|$
|(39,609
|)
|$
|(15,754
|)
|Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures
|(3,301
|)
|(3,399
|)
|Sales of marketable securities, net
|3,074
|6,165
|Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities
|(227
|)
|2,766
|Financing Activities
|Common stock purchased for treasury
|(29,139
|)
|(17,154
|)
|Investment of noncontrolling interest
|—
|1,283
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|874
|722
|Cash dividends paid
|(12,459
|)
|(12,042
|)
|Advances from factor, net
|29,100
|—
|Net cash (used in) financing activities
|(11,624
|)
|(27,191
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,503
|)
|404
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(52,963
|)
|(39,775
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|264,101
|200,031
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|211,138
|$
|160,256
STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The Company uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. Additionally, the Company believes the information assists investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that are not indicative of its core business. The non-GAAP financial information is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Table 1 - Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|150,194
|$
|117,185
|Expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets
|(16,826
|)
|—
|Expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets
|(11,995
|)
|—
|Expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees
|(1,258
|)
|—
|Expense in connection with provision for loan receivable
|(697
|)
|—
|Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges
|(142
|)
|(749
|)
|Bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|—
|(1,552
|)
|Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|1,868
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|119,276
|$
|116,752
|Table 2 - Reconciliation of GAAP (loss) / income from operations to Adjusted income from operations
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|GAAP (loss) / income from operations
|$
|(26,248
|)
|$
|44,660
|Expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets
|16,826
|—
|Expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets
|11,995
|—
|Expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees
|1,258
|—
|Expense in connection with provision for loan receivable
|697
|—
|Expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges
|142
|749
|Impairment of certain trademarks
|9,518
|—
|Bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|—
|1,552
|Net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|(1,868
|)
|Adjusted income from operations
|$
|14,188
|$
|45,093
|Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP (benefit) / provision for income taxes to Adjusted provision for income taxes
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|GAAP (benefit) / provision for income taxes
|$
|(7,401
|)
|$
|10,587
|Tax effect of expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets
|4,060
|—
|Tax effect of expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets
|2,906
|—
|Tax effect of expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees
|298
|—
|Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for loan receivable
|165
|—
|Tax effect of expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges
|34
|188
|Tax effect of impairment of certain trademarks
|2,254
|—
|Tax effect of bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|—
|170
|Tax effect of net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|(469
|)
|Adjusted provision for income taxes
|$
|2,316
|$
|10,476
|Table 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest to Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|GAAP net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|$
|(350
|)
|$
|740
|Net loss in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets and trademark attributable to noncontrolling interest
|307
|—
|Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|$
|(43
|)
|$
|740
|Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd. to Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|March 31, 2019
|GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|(17,451
|)
|$
|34,525
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets
|12,766
|—
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with impairment of store fixed assets
|9,089
|—
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with benefits provided to furloughed employees
|960
|—
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with provision for loan receivable
|532
|—
|After-tax impact of expense in connection with provision for early lease termination charges
|109
|561
|After-tax impact of impairment of certain trademarks
|7,265
|—
|Less: Net loss in connection with impairment of lease right-of-use assets and trademark attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(307
|)
|—
|After-tax impact of bad debt expense in connection with the Payless ShoeSource bankruptcy
|—
|1,383
|After-tax impact of net benefit in connection with the change in a contingent liability and the acceleration of amortization related to the termination of the Kate Spade license agreement
|—
|(1,399
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to Steven Madden, Ltd.
|$
|12,963
|$
|35,070
|GAAP diluted (loss) / income per share
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.41
|GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|78,875
|84,255
|Adjusted diluted income per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.42
|Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|82,121
|84,255
