Verkkokauppa.com Oyj applies for its shares to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Following Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s (“Verkkokauppa.com” or the “Company”) announcements on 13 February 2020 and 24 April 2020 regarding its preparations to transfer to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”), Verkkokauppa.com has today filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki to list the Company’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki (the “Listing”). The Listing is conditional on Nasdaq Helsinki approving the Company's listing application and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approving the prospectus prepared in connection with the Listing. Trading in the shares is expected to commence on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 5 June 2020.

The goal of the Listing is to increase Verkkokauppa.com’s brand awareness, to improve the liquidity of the Company’s shares, and to reach a more extensive owner base. The increased liquidity of the Company’s shares would also enable Verkkokauppa.com to use its shares more effectively as a means of consideration in potential acquisitions and remuneration of personnel.

“The company has grown consistently during the recent years and this is a natural next step for us. As the most popular Finnish webstore, we are well prepared for the current disruption in the market, in which retail is rapidly moving online,” says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj.

“Verkkokauppa.com has gone through several phases of development since its foundation in 1992. The listing of the company on the official list of the Nasdaq Helsinki marks the start of the next chapter in the company’s history,” continues Christoffer Häggblom, Chairperson of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj.

At the same time, Verkkokauppa.com has requested its shares to be removed from the First North Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki.

The trading code of the Company's shares (VERK) and the ISIN code (FI4000049812) will remain unchanged. As of this day, Verkkokauppa.com complies with the regulations on the disclosure obligations of companies listed on a regulated market.

In connection with the planned Listing, the Company has updated its disclosure policy. The Company’s disclosure policy is available on the Company’s website at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en



Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as the Company’s legal advisor in the Listing.

