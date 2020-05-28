SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE:VIBE)(OTC:VBSCF) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated cannabis retailer and marijuana cultivator, is pleased to announce record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of significantly increased year-over-year sales volumes at its California dispensaries, and reports the financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on Vibe’s website at www.vibebycalifornia.com .



“The first quarter of 2020 marked a significant milestone for Vibe,” stated Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer. “Not only did we achieve record dispensary sales volumes and positive adjusted EBITDA, Vibe was one of only a few public cannabis companies to achieve positive pre-tax net income during a challenging quarter. Our results reinforce our belief that providing exceptional experiences to our customers while aggressively managing costs positions Vibe to become a leading California retailer and creator of long-term value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights (a)

Adjusted EBITDA of $335,549, a 312% increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 466% increase over the $59,336 recorded during the 42 days recorded in the first quarter of 2019;





Revenue was $4.27 million, a 225% increase over the first quarter of 2019;





Pre-tax income from operations was $44,329;





Gross margin reached $1.47 million, a 25% increase over Q4 2019 and year-over-year growth of 152%;





Net loss narrowed to $0.22 million, a decrease of approximately $2 million year-over-year;





Adjusted funds flow was $13,273 versus a negative $709,650 of adjusted funds flow in the first quarter of 2019; and





Total general and administrative expenses decreased by 22% to $0.62 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Outlook

Vibe is on pace to generate positive net income for the quarter, one of only a few publicly traded cannabis operators to achieve profitability;





The Company is seeing an increase in merger, acquisition and business development opportunities. At the same time, the capital markets appear more receptive to funding accretive asset development situations. To position itself for these emerging opportunities, the Company has added M&A personnel and resources;





Vibe has increased market share in its operating segments;





The Company anticipates revenues of approximately $5.35 million to $5.50 million in the second quarter of 2020, representing an approximately 74% increase over the second quarter of 2019 (b) ;





; The Company expects selling, marketing and security costs as a percentage of sales to decrease in the second quarter of 2020;





Upon the closing of the NGEV Inc. cultivation acquisition, the Company will commence an expansion of the cultivation canopy by approximately 40%;





Apart from the canopy expansion, the Company does not anticipate any significant capital expenditures on existing assets in 2020.





Significant Growth at California Dispensaries

Vibe’s Stockton dispensary generated revenue of $1,789,749 and gross margin of $741,188 in the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 183% and 145%, respectively, over the prior year’s quarter;





The Company’s Sacramento dispensary generated $2,170,068 and gross margin of $751,138 in the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 292% and 179%, respectively; and





Vibe’s Redding dispensary opened on February 26th and did not contribute to the Company’s gross margin during the first quarter of 2020. The store has surpassed management projections in the second quarter to date.

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Redding acquisition. On February 26, 2020, Vibe commenced retail operations at its Redding, California dispensary, following the completion of the acquisition of all membership interests in the outstanding securities of EVR Managers LLC in December 2019.





On February 26, 2020, Vibe commenced retail operations at its Redding, California dispensary, following the completion of the acquisition of all membership interests in the outstanding securities of EVR Managers LLC in December 2019. NGEV acquisition. In March 2020, the Company entered into an acquisition agreement with NGEV Inc. to acquire a 13,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Crescent City, California. The acquisition will be completed with the issuance of 600,000 common shares of the Company and the assumption of approximately $463,000 in term debt. The completion of the NGEV acquisition is subject to, among other things, the receipt of regulatory approvals, receipt of certain consents from third parties and the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions and is expected to occur in the second quarter.





In March 2020, the Company entered into an acquisition agreement with NGEV Inc. to acquire a 13,000 square foot cannabis cultivation facility in Crescent City, California. The acquisition will be completed with the issuance of 600,000 common shares of the Company and the assumption of approximately $463,000 in term debt. The completion of the NGEV acquisition is subject to, among other things, the receipt of regulatory approvals, receipt of certain consents from third parties and the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions and is expected to occur in the second quarter. Touchless curbside pickup. In March 2020, the Company obtained local and state approvals to provide compliant touchless pickup options at all locations, enabling Vibe’s clients and staff to remain healthy. The Company's priority is on the safety and well-being of its employees and clients.





In March 2020, the Company obtained local and state approvals to provide compliant touchless pickup options at all locations, enabling Vibe’s clients and staff to remain healthy. The Company's priority is on the safety and well-being of its employees and clients. Delivery service commenced. In March 2020, Vibe applied for a delivery license from the City of Redding. The delivery license was approved on or about April 9, 2020. Vibe expects to realize the benefits of this throughout 2020. Customer adoption of Vibe’s delivery services has continued to increase as clients adjust to the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic.





In March 2020, Vibe applied for a delivery license from the City of Redding. The delivery license was approved on or about April 9, 2020. Vibe expects to realize the benefits of this throughout 2020. Customer adoption of Vibe’s delivery services has continued to increase as clients adjust to the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Store renovation. In late March and early April 2020, Vibe undertook and completed a renovation of its Sacramento dispensary. The store renovation greatly improves the customer experience and expands product placement opportunities by more than 75%.

Financial Highlights

The Company’s core cannabis business commenced upon the acquisition of the U.S. Targets on February 18, 2019. Consequently, first quarter 2019 revenue, gross margin, G&A, selling and marketing expense and adjusted EBITDA amounts include results of; (i) the U.S. Targets from February 18, 2019 to March 31, 2019; and (ii) the Company’s head office for the entire three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company’s key financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 are as follows:

U.S. dollars Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 Total revenue(a) $4,272,598 $1,313,726 Gross margin $1,467,759 $583,307 Gross margin %(a) 34.4 44.4 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $335,549 $59,336 Adjusted EBITDA %(a) 7.9 4.5 Adjusted funds flow(a) 13,273 (709,650 )

Additional Highlights

Management is broadening its acquisition outreach in California;





Successful launch of “Hype Cannabis Co.” extracts, and the addition of genetically optimized craft cannabis flower and products in its retail locations and select third-party dispensaries;





Completion of a significant expansion and upgrade of its existing cultivation facilities, with upgrades expected to improve the harvest process, increase yields and harvested annual volumes;





The Company is determined to continuously maximize efficiency of the point-of-sale process at its dispensary locations and improve on the methods of product delivery, including providing on-line ordering and door-to-door delivery;





The Company successfully secured delivery licenses in June 2019 (Sacramento), April 2020 (Redding), and May 2020 (Stockton), the benefits of which is being realized in 2020, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic;





Management believes that by providing multiple and convenient product payment and delivery methods the Company will attract a wider and more varied customer demographic and further increase customer loyalty; and





Management is focused on ensuring all retail dispensaries deliver an exceptional and unique “Vibe by California” customer experience. Capital has been invested in all dispensary locations, which is intended to develop consistent store branding in addition to creating an inviting and consistent customer experience. Management believes that investing in consistent corporate and product branding across all dispensaries will improve customer recognition and loyalty for the “Vibe by California” and “Hype Cannabis Co.” brands while maximizing the return on capital invested.

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery, and online sales. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com .

Special Note Regarding non-GAAP Financial Measures

(a) This is a non-GAAP measure. Readers are cautioned that the amounts presented do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See discussion of non-IFRS Measures in the MD&A for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

(b) Adjusted funds flow (previously referred to as funds flow from operations) is a non-GAAP measure that represents cash flows from operating activities as presented in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows before the changes in non-cash working capital. The Company considers adjusted funds flow a key measure as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund future growth through capital investment and to repay debt.

